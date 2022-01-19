Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 10:27 pm

Xiomi Redmi 9T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T costs Rs. 27,999. The retail pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Xiaomi Redmi 9T in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.
  • Price of Xiaomi in USD is $174.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T – All In One Smartphone

Xiaomi has released the Redmi 9T smartphone to the market. The Gear finest webshop has informed us that this weekend will have some absolutely excellent promotions that you will not want to miss if you are a smartphone aficionado. This upcoming new smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 9T, which you can buy with coupons at never lower prices, has the best bargains with the best price range. The next smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm snapdragon 662 chipset, which is one of the most powerful chipsets available. This is a high-quality chipset that has appeared in a variety of brands. And the CPU of this Xiaomi Redmi 9T boasts an Octa-Core Processor beneath the hood. This upcoming new smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, will have a 6.53-inch screen size, a big-screen display, an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels. This smartphone also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Xiaomi’s Redmi 9T has strong RAM with a capacity of 4 gigabytes. This will make the next smartphone a top pick for buyers looking for a terrific device. The new Xiaomi 9T has 128 gigabytes of built-in storage capacity, which is more than enough to store anything you desire. If you require additional storage, a microSD card is available. On the back of the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, there is a quad camera system. The smartphone’s main sensor will be 48 megapixels, plus an 8 megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2 megapixel macro sensor, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone’s selfie shooter is 8 megapixels. This handset is rumoured to include a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the data that you wish to safeguard. The Redmi 9T’s battery capacity is 6,000 mAh, with a rapid charging rate of 18W. This device will compete with Samsung.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, January 08
Status Available. Released 2021, January 18
Body
Dimensions 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm (6.39 x 3.04 x 0.38 in)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic frame, plastic back
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water-repellent coating
Display
Type IPS LCD, 400 nits (typ)
Size 6.53 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Platform
OS Android 10, MIUI 12
Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPU Adreno 610
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
UFS 2.1 – 64GB
UFS 2.2 – 128GB
Main Camera
Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.1, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Infrared port Yes
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W
Reverse charging 2.5W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 3 reviews.

