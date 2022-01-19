Xiomi Redmi 9T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiomi Redmi 9T Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T costs Rs. 27,999. The retail pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T – All In One Smartphone

Xiaomi has released the Redmi 9T smartphone to the market. The Gear finest webshop has informed us that this weekend will have some absolutely excellent promotions that you will not want to miss if you are a smartphone aficionado. This upcoming new smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 9T, which you can buy with coupons at never lower prices, has the best bargains with the best price range. The next smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm snapdragon 662 chipset, which is one of the most powerful chipsets available. This is a high-quality chipset that has appeared in a variety of brands. And the CPU of this Xiaomi Redmi 9T boasts an Octa-Core Processor beneath the hood. This upcoming new smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, will have a 6.53-inch screen size, a big-screen display, an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels. This smartphone also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Xiaomi’s Redmi 9T has strong RAM with a capacity of 4 gigabytes. This will make the next smartphone a top pick for buyers looking for a terrific device. The new Xiaomi 9T has 128 gigabytes of built-in storage capacity, which is more than enough to store anything you desire. If you require additional storage, a microSD card is available. On the back of the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, there is a quad camera system. The smartphone’s main sensor will be 48 megapixels, plus an 8 megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2 megapixel macro sensor, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone’s selfie shooter is 8 megapixels. This handset is rumoured to include a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the data that you wish to safeguard. The Redmi 9T’s battery capacity is 6,000 mAh, with a rapid charging rate of 18W. This device will compete with Samsung.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, January 08 Status Available. Released 2021, January 18

Body Dimensions 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm (6.39 x 3.04 x 0.38 in) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic frame, plastic back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent coating

Display Type IPS LCD, 400 nits (typ) Size 6.53 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Platform OS Android 10, MIUI 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.1 – 64GB

UFS 2.2 – 128GB

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.1, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

Reverse charging 2.5W