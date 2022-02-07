Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Feb, 2022. 07:26 pm
Apple Event 2022: Dates leaked, iPhone SE 3, iPad Air to be released around March 8

07th Feb, 2022. 07:26 pm
Apple Event 2022: Dates leaked, iPhone SE 3, iPad Air to be released around March 8

Apple Event 2022: The iPhone SE 3 is expected to be announced soon by Apple. However, no precise release date has been announced. The forthcoming smartphone is likely to be the iPhone SE 2020’s successor. According to a recent Bloomberg storey, the company will also introduce an updated iPad with its low-cost iPhone. Apple’s next major event, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, will most likely take place on or around Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Gurman does caution that, according to his sources, the date has not yet been set, and that Apple may experience additional manufacturing delays.

The event has gotten a lot of attention because Apple is expected to unveil a plethora of new products, including the highly anticipated iPhone SE 3 5G, an improved iPad Air, and iOS 15.4. Apple’s silicon processor is expected to be included in the upcoming Mac. According to a previous leak, the iPhone SE 3 5G would be released alongside an iPad Air, while another speculation suggests that Apple has already imported the iPhone SE 3 and two iPads for testing in India. Now, the business is rumoured to be presenting the Apple event, which is expected to take place on March 8. The iPhone SE has entered mass production in order to be ready for shipment after the event. The price of the iPhone SE 3 is yet to be revealed.

 

 

