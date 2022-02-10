Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 02:20 am
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 11 Pro’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,800. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Apple mobile products in official warranty.

  • Retail Price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 207,800.
  • Retail Price of Apple in USD is $1549.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro – A High-end Smartphone of the Company

Apple will release the iPhone 11, which will be the Pro version of the series. The corporation is well-known in the field of smartphone technology, and they are preparing to hit the market with a new smartphone known as Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is due because the manufacturers have not introduced any new smartphones in a long time. Users were anticipating the company’s new berry, and the upcoming smartphone Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro showed on the screen. The phone is likely to be released next month. The specifications are highly inviting and appealing. The A13 Bionic processor will power the phone. This is a powerful chipset that will help the Apple iPhone 11’s performance.

Apple IPhone 11 Pro Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CDMA 800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100) – A2215
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2160
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2217
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2019, September
Status Available. Released 2019, September
Body
Dimensions 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 in)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz)
Build Front/back glass, stainless steel frame
SIM Nano-SIM and/or Electronic SIM card
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 4m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.8 inches, 84.4 cm2 (~82.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
800 nits
Dolby Vision
HDR10
Wide color gamut
True-tone
120 Hz touch-sensing
Platform
OS iOS 13
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
CPU Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 512GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide)
Features Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.
Selfie Camera
Dual 12 MP, f/2.2
TOF 3D camera
Features HDR
Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Digital Plus
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 3190 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Qi wireless charging
Talk time Up to 18 h (multimedia)
Music play Up to 65 h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 19 reviews.

