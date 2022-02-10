Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan
Apple iPhone 11 Pro’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,800. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Apple mobile products in official warranty.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro – A High-end Smartphone of the Company
Apple will release the iPhone 11, which will be the Pro version of the series. The corporation is well-known in the field of smartphone technology, and they are preparing to hit the market with a new smartphone known as Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is due because the manufacturers have not introduced any new smartphones in a long time. Users were anticipating the company’s new berry, and the upcoming smartphone Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro showed on the screen. The phone is likely to be released next month. The specifications are highly inviting and appealing. The A13 Bionic processor will power the phone. This is a powerful chipset that will help the Apple iPhone 11’s performance.
Apple IPhone 11 Pro Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100) – A2215
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2160
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2217
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, September
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, September
|Body
|Dimensions
|144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass, stainless steel frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and/or Electronic SIM card
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 4m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.8 inches, 84.4 cm2 (~82.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|800 nits
Dolby Vision
HDR10
Wide color gamut
True-tone
120 Hz touch-sensing
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 13
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 512GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide)
|Features
|Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|12 MP, f/2.2
TOF 3D camera
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Digital Plus
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Siri natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion 3190 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Qi wireless charging
|Talk time
|Up to 18 h (multimedia)
|Music play
|Up to 65 h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 19 reviews.
