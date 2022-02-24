Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 02:46 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 02:46 am
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price

In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro costs Rs. 207,800. The retail pricing of Apple mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro retails for Rs. 207,800 in Pakistan.
Apple’s retail price in USD is $1549.

 

Apple will release the iPhone 11, which will be the Pro version of the series. The corporation is well-known in the field of smartphone technology, and they are preparing to hit the market with a new smartphone known as Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is due because the manufacturers have not introduced any new smartphones in a long time. Users were anticipating the company’s new berry, and the upcoming smartphone Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro showed on the screen. The phone is likely to be released next month. The specifications are highly inviting and appealing. The A13 Bionic processor will power the phone. This is a powerful chipset that will help the Apple iPhone 11’s performance. The smartphone’s SoC will be combined with 3/4 gigabytes of RAM because it is a high-end model, therefore 4 gigabytes of RAM is expected. Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro will have 128/256gigabytes of built-in storage. The company’s smartphone includes an expandable memory option, however the Apple 11 Pro does not have a dedicated slot.However, the internal storage is sufficient to allow the device to store a large amount of data. Moving to the rear of the smartphone, you’ll notice that the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro has a unique camera configuration. A primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a depth sensor are included. The iPhone 11 Pro’s front-facing camera will be 12 megapixels. The new smartphone will be powered by a 3190 mAh Li-ion non-removable battery. The battery will provide sufficient power to the smartphone. For security reasons, the fingerprint reader of the 11 Pro is retained behind the display screen, and with all of these characteristics, the smartphone will pose a complete threat to Samsung.

 

Apple IPhone 11 Pro Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CDMA 800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100) – A2215
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2160
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2217
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2019, September
Status Available. Released 2019, September
Body
Dimensions 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 in)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz)
Build Front/back glass, stainless steel frame
SIM Nano-SIM and/or Electronic SIM card
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 4m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.8 inches, 84.4 cm2 (~82.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
800 nits
Dolby Vision
HDR10
Wide color gamut
True-tone
120 Hz touch-sensing
Platform
OS iOS 13
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
CPU Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 512GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide)
Features Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.
Selfie Camera
Dual 12 MP, f/2.2
TOF 3D camera
Features HDR
Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Digital Plus
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 3190 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Qi wireless charging
Talk time Up to 18 h (multimedia)
Music play Up to 65 h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 19 reviews.

 

Read More

8 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung is launching its new 5G smartphone of its A-Series and the...
9 hours ago
Oppo Unveils the Find X5 Smartphone with 80W Fast Charging and a Special Photography Chip

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone company, just announced the Find X5 and X5...
16 hours ago
Australian scientists warn against spraying face masks with sanitizer

CANBERRA - Spraying face masks with sanitizer reduces their effectiveness, Australian scientists...
1 day ago
The Realme GT Neo3 has been added to the TENAA list

We first saw the Realme GT Neo3 yesterday, and today the phone...
1 day ago
Infinix Zero 5G will receive Android 12 in August

Infinix introduced the Zero 5G with Android 11 at the beginning of...
1 day ago
Xiaomi 12 Lite renderings have surfaced, with specs indicating a 6.55" OLED screen.

The Xiaomi 12 line already includes three phones: the Xiaomi 12, the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 hour ago
Oppo Find X5| Oppo Unveils Its Best Phone To Date

The Oppo Find X5 Pro had its global premiere before having its...
New Suzuki Swift
1 hour ago
New Suzuki Swift Launched, Price in Pakistan and Features

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has finally introduced the fourth generation Suzuki...
Sean Penn
2 hours ago
Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion to film a documentary

Sean Penn is now in Ukraine filming events for a future documentary....
Sharna Burgess
2 hours ago
Pregnant Sharna Burgess Sweetly Cradles Her Baby Bump at Frida Mom Event

Sharna Burgess is beaming as a soon-to-be mother! The Dancing with the...
Adsence Ad 300X600