Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price

In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro costs Rs. 207,800. The retail pricing of Apple mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro retails for Rs. 207,800 in Pakistan.

Apple’s retail price in USD is $1549.

Apple will release the iPhone 11, which will be the Pro version of the series. The corporation is well-known in the field of smartphone technology, and they are preparing to hit the market with a new smartphone known as Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is due because the manufacturers have not introduced any new smartphones in a long time. Users were anticipating the company’s new berry, and the upcoming smartphone Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro showed on the screen. The phone is likely to be released next month. The specifications are highly inviting and appealing. The A13 Bionic processor will power the phone. This is a powerful chipset that will help the Apple iPhone 11’s performance. The smartphone’s SoC will be combined with 3/4 gigabytes of RAM because it is a high-end model, therefore 4 gigabytes of RAM is expected. Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro will have 128/256gigabytes of built-in storage. The company’s smartphone includes an expandable memory option, however the Apple 11 Pro does not have a dedicated slot.However, the internal storage is sufficient to allow the device to store a large amount of data. Moving to the rear of the smartphone, you’ll notice that the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro has a unique camera configuration. A primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a depth sensor are included. The iPhone 11 Pro’s front-facing camera will be 12 megapixels. The new smartphone will be powered by a 3190 mAh Li-ion non-removable battery. The battery will provide sufficient power to the smartphone. For security reasons, the fingerprint reader of the 11 Pro is retained behind the display screen, and with all of these characteristics, the smartphone will pose a complete threat to Samsung.

Apple IPhone 11 Pro Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100) – A2215 LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2160 LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2217 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

Launch Announced 2019, September Status Available. Released 2019, September

Body Dimensions 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 in) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) Build Front/back glass, stainless steel frame SIM Nano-SIM and/or Electronic SIM card IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 4m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.8 inches, 84.4 cm2 (~82.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating 800 nits

Dolby Vision

HDR10

Wide color gamut

True-tone

120 Hz touch-sensing

Platform OS iOS 13 Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+) CPU Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 512GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide) Features Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.

Selfie Camera Dual 12 MP, f/2.2

TOF 3D camera Features HDR Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Digital Plus

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector

Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Siri natural language commands and dictation

Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3190 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min

USB Power Delivery 2.0

Qi wireless charging Talk time Up to 18 h (multimedia) Music play Up to 65 h