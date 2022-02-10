Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:20 pm
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs. 292,699. The retail pricing of Apple mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pakistan is Rs. 292,699.
  • Price of Apple in USD is $1815.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max – A Flagship Smartphone From The Company

Apple will release the iPhone 13, which is the high-end Pro Max edition of the series. We discovered a few days ago that the Pro and Pro Max will allegedly boast Samsungâ€TMs OLED panels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The design of the iPhone 13 series is currently being revealed. Let’s take a look at the next Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphone contains an Apple A15 Bionic Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this gadget more power, it has a 3.22 Hexa Core CPU inside Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max to make the device ultra fast. Under the hood of this smartphone is also an Apple GPU 5-core graphics GPU. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch LCD screen with full HD resolution with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. The Apple iPhone 13 has a Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known for its excellent performance. This smartphone is protected by a scratch-resistant glass and an oleophobic coating. This Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has 6 gigabytes of RAM, which provides it additional power. The handset’s internal capacity is 128 gigabytes, which is more than enough to save your data. The new Apple 13 Pro Max has a Quad Camera configuration in the back. The main camera has 12 megapixels of resolution, a telephoto lens with 12 megapixels of resolution, an ultrawide lens with 12 megapixels of resolution, and a depth sensor with TOF 3D LiDAR megapixels. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has a dual 12 megapixel selfie camera on the front. This smartphone includes a Face ID reader to help protect your data. There is also an IP68 dust/water resistance up to 6m for 30 minutes. The battery of the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max is also a massive one. The cellphone is powered by a 4352 mAh battery for adequate backup time, and the smartphone also has Fast battery charging. When the 13 Pro Max is released, Samsung and other smartphone firms will have a challenger in the market.

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM)
CDMA 800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE
5G bands Sub6/mmWave
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2021, September 14
Status Coming Soon
Body
Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in)
Weight 204 g (7.20 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM, dual stand-by)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Wide color gamut
True-tone
Platform
OS iOS 15
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2 + 4)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
NVMe
Main Camera
Quad 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)
12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.
Selfie Camera
Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Battery
Type Li-Ion, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
MagSafe wireless charging 15W
Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
Stand-by Up to 22 h (multimedia)
Music play Up to 75 h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 5 reviews.

 

