Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications
In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs. 292,699. The retail pricing of Apple mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pakistan is Rs. 292,699.
- Price of Apple in USD is $1815.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max – A Flagship Smartphone From The Company
Apple will release the iPhone 13, which is the high-end Pro Max edition of the series. We discovered a few days ago that the Pro and Pro Max will allegedly boast Samsungâ€TMs OLED panels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The design of the iPhone 13 series is currently being revealed. Let’s take a look at the next Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphone contains an Apple A15 Bionic Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this gadget more power, it has a 3.22 Hexa Core CPU inside Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max to make the device ultra fast. Under the hood of this smartphone is also an Apple GPU 5-core graphics GPU. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch LCD screen with full HD resolution with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. The Apple iPhone 13 has a Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known for its excellent performance. This smartphone is protected by a scratch-resistant glass and an oleophobic coating. This Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has 6 gigabytes of RAM, which provides it additional power. The handset’s internal capacity is 128 gigabytes, which is more than enough to save your data. The new Apple 13 Pro Max has a Quad Camera configuration in the back. The main camera has 12 megapixels of resolution, a telephoto lens with 12 megapixels of resolution, an ultrawide lens with 12 megapixels of resolution, and a depth sensor with TOF 3D LiDAR megapixels. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has a dual 12 megapixel selfie camera on the front. This smartphone includes a Face ID reader to help protect your data. There is also an IP68 dust/water resistance up to 6m for 30 minutes. The battery of the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max is also a massive one. The cellphone is powered by a 4352 mAh battery for adequate backup time, and the smartphone also has Fast battery charging. When the 13 Pro Max is released, Samsung and other smartphone firms will have a challenger in the market.
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM)
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE
|5G bands
|Sub6/mmWave
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, September 14
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Body
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|204 g (7.20 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Wide color gamut
True-tone
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 15
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 + 4)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|NVMe
|Main Camera
|Quad
|12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)
12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Siri natural language commands and dictation
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
MagSafe wireless charging 15W
Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
|Stand-by
|Up to 22 h (multimedia)
|Music play
|Up to 75 h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 5 reviews.
Download BOL News App for latest news