Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features
There have been a number of resources confirmed about the design and key features of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. However now, a new leak has suggested the price leak of the series. According to the prominent LeaksApplePro, iPhone 14 Pro Max will land for $1199.
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Expected Price in Pakistan is Rs. 269,999
Key Specifications:
|Ram
|6 GB
|Processor
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|Rear Camera
|12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + TOF
|Front Camera
|12 MP + SL 3D
|Battery
|3687 mAh
|Display
|6.7 inches
