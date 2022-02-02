Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
02nd Feb, 2022. 06:28 pm

Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:28 pm
PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 8: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan

The retail price of the Apple iPhone 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610. The retail pricing of Apple mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Retail Price of Apple iphone 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610.
  • Retail Price of Apple in USD is $809.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your

Apple iPhone 8

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

 

