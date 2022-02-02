Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax
PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 8: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.
Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan
The retail price of the Apple iPhone 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610. The retail pricing of Apple mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.
- Retail Price of Apple iphone 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610.
- Retail Price of Apple in USD is $809.
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your
Apple iPhone 8
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 430
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 3200
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 9580
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 550
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 4323
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 11561
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
