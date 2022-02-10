Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Specs
The retail price of the Apple iPhone 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610. The retail pricing of Apple mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.
Apple iphone 8 – 8th Wonder of The World!
After a lengthy wait, the Apple iPhone 8 is finally here, and it is the best hit from its manufacturer Apple thus far. We’ve previously heard that this phone has a new design, and reports suggest that Apple’s next new iPhone 8 will include an integrated home button. A fingerprint scanner is set below the screen on the front, while the front camera is located on the top of the Apple iPhone 8 display. In 2017, you will be able to view with your own eyes how the world’s leading brand has improved and adapted a completely new approach for the manufacture of the iPhone 8. The latest Apple A11 chipset is packed with a hexacore processor, and iOS 11 is running inside the veins of the Apple iPhone 8. A 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display protected by Sapphire crystal glass and oleophobic coating is installed for the first time in Apple’s ten-year history. 2GB of RAM makes the iPhone 8 more reliable for multitasking, while 256GB of built-in capacious memory is installed inside Apple’s chassis for the storage of large programmes and data. This latest model, like the iPhone 7 Plus, includes a 12 MP dual camera on the back to make photographs of the Apple iPhone 8 more colourful and noise-free. Register for such an incredible item since it will shift your perspective on smartphones.
Apple IPhone 8 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (3CA) Cat12 600/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|Launch
|Announced
|2017, September
|Status
|Available. Released 2017, September
|Body
|Dimensions
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|148 g (5.22 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass & aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|– IP67 certified – dust and water resistant
– Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes
– Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|4.7 inches, 60.9 cm2 (~65.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~326 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|– Wide color gamut display
– 3D Touch display & home button
– True-tone display
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 11, upgradable to iOS 11.1
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (three-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|64/256 GB, 2 GB RAM
|Camera
|Primary
|12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, quad-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps
|Secondary
|7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration, proprietary ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
– Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (Apple Pay only)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Java
|No
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min
– Qi wireless charging
– Siri natural language commands and dictation
– iCloud cloud service
– MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player
– MP4/H.265 player
– Audio/video/photo editor
– Document editor
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery (6.96 Wh)
|Talk time
|Up to 14 h (3G)
|Music play
|Up to 40 h
|Tests
|Performance
|Basemark OS II 2.0: 3934
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1395:1 (nominal), 3.957 (sunlight)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|Voice 71dB / Noise 77dB / Ring 80dB
|Audio quality
|Noise -93.5dB / Crosstalk -80.4dB
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 66h
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 147 reviews.
|Pros And Cons Of Apple IPhone 8
GOOD
Impressive camera, portrait modeSmooth performance
A11 CPU is massively powerful
Wireless charging support
BAD
Boring DesignDo not support a 3.5mm jack
Portrait Lighting, while in beta, needs some work
Nearly as expensive as the iPhone X
Average battery life
