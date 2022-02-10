Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 03:55 pm
Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Apple iPhone 8

The retail price of the Apple iPhone 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610. The retail pricing of Apple mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Retail Price of Apple iphone 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610.
  • Retail Price of Apple in USD is $809.

Apple iphone 8 – 8th Wonder of The World!

After a lengthy wait, the Apple iPhone 8 is finally here, and it is the best hit from its manufacturer Apple thus far. We’ve previously heard that this phone has a new design, and reports suggest that Apple’s next new iPhone 8 will include an integrated home button. A fingerprint scanner is set below the screen on the front, while the front camera is located on the top of the Apple iPhone 8 display. In 2017, you will be able to view with your own eyes how the world’s leading brand has improved and adapted a completely new approach for the manufacture of the iPhone 8. The latest Apple A11 chipset is packed with a hexacore processor, and iOS 11 is running inside the veins of the Apple iPhone 8. A 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display protected by Sapphire crystal glass and oleophobic coating is installed for the first time in Apple’s ten-year history. 2GB of RAM makes the iPhone 8 more reliable for multitasking, while 256GB of built-in capacious memory is installed inside Apple’s chassis for the storage of large programmes and data. This latest model, like the iPhone 7 Plus, includes a 12 MP dual camera on the back to make photographs of the Apple iPhone 8 more colourful and noise-free. Register for such an incredible item since it will shift your perspective on smartphones.

Apple IPhone 8 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (3CA) Cat12 600/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Launch
Announced 2017, September
Status Available. Released 2017, September
Body
Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in)
Weight 148 g (5.22 oz)
Build Front/back glass & aluminum frame
SIM Nano-SIM
– IP67 certified – dust and water resistant
– Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes
– Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 4.7 inches, 60.9 cm2 (~65.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~326 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
– Wide color gamut display
– 3D Touch display & home button
– True-tone display
Platform
OS iOS 11, upgradable to iOS 11.1
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic
CPU Hexa-core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
GPU Apple GPU (three-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 64/256 GB, 2 GB RAM
Camera
Primary 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Features Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps
Secondary 7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
Sound
Alert types Vibration, proprietary ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
– Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes (Apple Pay only)
Radio No
USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Browser HTML5 (Safari)
Java No
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min
– Qi wireless charging
– Siri natural language commands and dictation
– iCloud cloud service
– MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player
– MP4/H.265 player
– Audio/video/photo editor
– Document editor
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery (6.96 Wh)
Talk time Up to 14 h (3G)
Music play Up to 40 h
Tests
Performance Basemark OS II 2.0: 3934
Display Contrast ratio: 1395:1 (nominal), 3.957 (sunlight)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 71dB / Noise 77dB / Ring 80dB
Audio quality Noise -93.5dB / Crosstalk -80.4dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 66h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 147 reviews.
Pros And Cons Of Apple IPhone 8

GOOD

Impressive camera, portrait modeSmooth performance

A11 CPU is massively powerful

Wireless charging support

BAD

Boring DesignDo not support a 3.5mm jack

Portrait Lighting, while in beta, needs some work

Nearly as expensive as the iPhone X

Average battery life

13 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra  review  

Introduction The Galaxy S22 family is here! Samsung's non-foldable top-shelf lineup for...
13 hours ago
PHOTOS: Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 and S22+ Price, and Specs

After great anticipation, lengthy speculation, and conspiracy theories surrounding the upcoming Samsung...
14 hours ago
Meghan Markle has been compared to "Wallis Simpson taking the golden prince."

Meghan Markle has been dubbed the "Wallis Simpson stealing golden prince" by...
16 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have been officially unveiled - the same formula, but better

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have been made public with the...
17 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series pricing breakdown

Samsung Galaxy S22 : With the introduction of three new flagship phones...
17 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB costs Rs. 22,999. The retail...

