Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The retail price of the Apple iPhone 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610. The retail pricing of Apple mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Retail Price of Apple in USD is $809.

After a lengthy wait, the Apple iPhone 8 is finally here, and it is the best hit from its manufacturer Apple thus far. We’ve previously heard that this phone has a new design, and reports suggest that Apple’s next new iPhone 8 will include an integrated home button. A fingerprint scanner is set below the screen on the front, while the front camera is located on the top of the Apple iPhone 8 display. In 2017, you will be able to view with your own eyes how the world’s leading brand has improved and adapted a completely new approach for the manufacture of the iPhone 8. The latest Apple A11 chipset is packed with a hexacore processor, and iOS 11 is running inside the veins of the Apple iPhone 8. A 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display protected by Sapphire crystal glass and oleophobic coating is installed for the first time in Apple’s ten-year history. 2GB of RAM makes the iPhone 8 more reliable for multitasking, while 256GB of built-in capacious memory is installed inside Apple’s chassis for the storage of large programmes and data. This latest model, like the iPhone 7 Plus, includes a 12 MP dual camera on the back to make photographs of the Apple iPhone 8 more colourful and noise-free. Register for such an incredible item since it will shift your perspective on smartphones.

Apple IPhone 8 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (3CA) Cat12 600/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Launch Announced 2017, September Status Available. Released 2017, September

Body Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in) Weight 148 g (5.22 oz) Build Front/back glass & aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM – IP67 certified – dust and water resistant

– Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes

– Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 4.7 inches, 60.9 cm2 (~65.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~326 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating – Wide color gamut display

– 3D Touch display & home button

– True-tone display

Platform OS iOS 11, upgradable to iOS 11.1 Chipset Apple A11 Bionic CPU Hexa-core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral) GPU Apple GPU (three-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 64/256 GB, 2 GB RAM

Camera Primary 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps Secondary 7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama

Sound Alert types Vibration, proprietary ringtones Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

– Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes (Apple Pay only) Radio No USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector

Features Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Browser HTML5 (Safari) Java No – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min

– Qi wireless charging

– Siri natural language commands and dictation

– iCloud cloud service

– MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player

– MP4/H.265 player

– Audio/video/photo editor

– Document editor

Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery (6.96 Wh) Talk time Up to 14 h (3G) Music play Up to 40 h

Tests Performance Basemark OS II 2.0: 3934 Display Contrast ratio: 1395:1 (nominal), 3.957 (sunlight) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker Voice 71dB / Noise 77dB / Ring 80dB Audio quality Noise -93.5dB / Crosstalk -80.4dB Battery life Endurance rating 66h

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 147 reviews.