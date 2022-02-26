Apple is planning to release a $300 iPhone soon

Apple intends to maintain its smartphone market dominance in the coming years. The company intends to expand its operations and enter the slightly less expensive mid-range smartphone market.

According to recent leaks, Apple will release the iPhone SE 3 in the coming months, with a price tag of only $300.

According to the latest update from Investor’s Business Daily, John Donovan of Loop Capital Markets reported that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 could retail for as little as $300. The current iPhone SE 2 costs $399, and its successor is expected to have a faster processor, a longer battery life, and 5G support.

In comparison, Apple’s cheapest devices currently on the market, such as the iPhone 12 mini, retail for $599, while smartphones such as those in the iPhone 13 series start at $699.

The leak also cited JPMorgan analysts from December 2021 who claimed Apple was making this move to entice nearly 1.4 billion Android smartphone users to switch to iPhone. Furthermore, financial analysts reported that the 300 million users of older iPhone models could benefit from an upgrade as well.

The Apple A15 Bionic chipset, similar to that used in the iPhone 13 series, is expected to power the iPhone SE 3 (2022). The SE 3 will be designed similarly to the SE 2, with a glass finish and an aluminium rear.

The iPhone SE 3 (2022) is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s spring launch event. The official event date has yet to be announced. However, leaks indicate that the event may take place on March 8th.