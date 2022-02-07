Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022.
Apple will release a low-cost iPhone on March 8th

Web Desk BOL News

low-cost iPhone

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to hold a product launch event for new iPhone and iPad devices on March 8. The Apple insider announced the news via Twitter and his weekly newsletter Power On.

The virtual launch event, according to Gurman’s claim, would feature the latest and greatest iPhone SE with the A15 Bionic CPU and 5G capability. As a result, the iPhone SE 2022 will be Apple’s most affordable 5G phone. A new iPad Air, powered by the same flagship A15 Bionic SoC, is also likely to be unveiled at this event.

For those who are unaware, despite all of its high-end competition from Samsung, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, the A15 Bionic remains the king of mobile chipsets. The A15 Bionic is still outperformed by the Dimensity 9000, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and Exynos 2200. It’s a beast of a processor that continues Apple’s hardware brilliance.

Aside from that, we will see iOS 15.4 during this event, which will hopefully cure the awful pink screen issue that has affected several iPhones around the world. The ‘pink screen’ bug causes your phone to entirely stall during random tasks, leaving you with no choice but to restart.

