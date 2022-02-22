Caviar unveils limited edition designs for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 series earlier this month, and Russian luxury brand Caviar quickly followed up with its latest ostentatious adaptations.

The new collection features six distinct designs in a variety of opulent materials, including 24K gold, lightweight titanium, and carbon fibre.

The designs are called Bird of Prey and use beige crocodile leather; Ocelot, which is inspired by the Art Deco era and features a gold-plated jewelled steel inlay; and Zebra. Drive using a carbon fibre and titanium-reinforced frame; Great Gatsby, inspired by the popular F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, has a 3D geometric pattern on a gold-plated alloy; Victory has a black crocodile leader and PVD titanium; and Titanium has black automotive carbon.

Caviar is prepared to produce no more than 99 phones from each edition in order to maintain exclusivity. You may also choose the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+, which are slightly less expensive but lack the S Pen and the periscope camera found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In terms of pricing, the cheapest customisable choice is slightly under $6,000, while the most costly variation is the $7,680 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Great Gatsby 512 GB. Caviar has stated that sales will commence on March 11.

