Certifications Reveal Important POCO F4 GT Specifications

Tomorrow, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will be officially released in the Chinese market. According to the newest rumours, the smartphone would be rebranded as the POCO F4 GT for the worldwide market. According to a recent source, the forthcoming smartphone is slated to make its formal debut with Xiaomi’s custom ROM as well as MIUI 13 out of the box.

Abhishek Yadav, a trusted tipster, has disclosed that the POCO F4 GT with model number 21121210G will receive several certifications, including FCC, EEC, IMEI, and TUV, indicating that the formal launch is approaching.

Yadav revealed in a tweet that the FCC certification indicates that the gadget may come preinstalled with MIUI 13. While the EEC and TUV certifications disclose POCO branding for the 21121210G device, the IMEI listing suggests it may be marketed as the POCO F4 GT.

Poco F4 GT 21121210G bags FCC, IMEI, EEC & TUV certification. – MIUI 13

– 2280 * 2 = 4560mAh battery

-Hi-res audio Box content: Mobile phone, adapter, type C cable, sim ejector, protective case & type C to 3.5mm audio adapter#Xiaomi #Poco #PocoF4GT

FCC:https://t.co/XHDwWiWGc9 pic.twitter.com/SY6rsy1iUc — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 14, 2022

A charging brick, a USB-C cable, a SIM eject tool, a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter, and a protective case will be included with the device. The F4 GT will be powered by a pair of 2,280mAh batteries with a total capacity of 4,650mAh. According to the smartphone’s back schematic, it will have a square-shaped camera unit.

The future K50 Gaming handset, on the other hand, is believed to include a 6.67′′ 120Hz Full HD+ OLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 12/256 GB of storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The smartphone includes a triple camera unit as well as a 20MP selfie shooter for photography.