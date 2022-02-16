Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 09:04 pm
Everything You Need to Know About the Global Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro Variants

Realme GT2

In January, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme announced the introduction of the GT2 and GT2 Pro in the country. The device has now gone global.

The two varieties will now be available in overseas markets in March. According to a recent leak, the GT2 could be available in green, white, and black.

The Indian and global editions have lately been detected in the Google Play Console, indicating that the rollout is imminent.

Realme GT2

Design & Display

The phone has a 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display protected by Gorilla Glass 5. For further protection, the tablet includes an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Internals & Storage

The GT2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The gadget boots the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0.

Camera

The GT2 has a 16MP front camera and a 50MP (Sony IMX766 primary) lens with an 8MP (ultra wide) and 2MP (macro) triple camera unit on the back.

Battery & Pricing

The GT2’s battery has a capacity of 5,000mAh and supports 65W charging. Pricing information for the GT2 is currently unavailable.

Realme GT2 Specifications
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core
  • GPU: Adreno 660
  • OS: Android 12, Realme UI 3.0
  • Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
  • Display: 6.62 inches, AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Memory
    • RAM: 8GB or 12GB
    • Internal: 128GB or 256GB
  • Card Slot: N/A
  • Camera
    • Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + + 8MP (ultra wide) + 2MP (macro) triple camera unit
    • Front: 16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide)
  • Colors: Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, Optical
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 65W, 100% in 33 min
  • Price: N/A

 

Realme GT2 Pro

Design & Display

The 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz screen on the Realme GT2 Pro is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Realme GT2 Pro

Internals & Storage

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The phone runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0.

Camera

The smartphone has a 32MP selfie camera, a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, a 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 3MP microscope camera.

Battery & Pricing

The GT2 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 65W rapid charging capabilities. Pricing information about the GT2 Pro is currently unavailable.

 

