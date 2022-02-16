Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

16th Feb, 2022. 11:11 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Facebook co-workers now ‘Metamates’ as image evolves

AFP News Agency

16th Feb, 2022. 11:11 am
facebook

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg laid out revamped company values Tuesday, urging workers to be “Metamates” who treat one another with respect and look to the future.

Zuckerberg shared his note to employees on his Facebook page, the revamped credo coming on the heels of the internet giant being renamed Meta in October.

“As we build the next chapter of our company as Meta, we just updated the values that guide our work,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Facebook last reworked its professed values in 2007, according to the company’s co-founder and chief.

An ethic of “move fast and break things” from Facebook’s early days has evolved into simply “move fast” as a team to deliver innovations.

Meta’s new credo also calls for being direct, but respectful to colleagues, collaborating as “Metamates.”

“Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“It’s about taking care of our company and each other.”

The stated values also call for focusing on the long-term and building “awesome things.”

The notion of Zuckerberg urging employees to be Metamates in a morale-building pitch was promptly mocked on Twitter.

Some joked that the word sounded better suited to a bad dating app, or even to sailors on a ship in troubled waters.

Read more: Facebook opens virtual world app to public, inching toward metaverse

“Metamates report to the Metatorium for a Metameeting,” read one of the many quips fired off on Twitter.

Others portrayed it as part of an effort to divert attention away from problems at Facebook.

Critics have derided Facebook’s rebrand as an attempted distraction from an avalanche of damaging revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen.

The “Facebook Papers” showed that company executives knew of their sites’ potential for harm on numerous fronts, including the uncontrolled spread of hate speech in developing countries as well as Instagram’s impact on teen mental health.

“For those of us living in the present, @Meta Facebook isn’t ‘nicing us to death’, Haugen said in a tweet Tuesday.

“Facebook must recognize the damage they are causing today, not pivot to the @Meta-verse and never look back.”

Read More

9 hours ago
The Design of the OPPO Reno7 Z Has Been Revealed Through Leaked Renders

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone company, just announced the Reno7 5G series in...
10 hours ago
The vivo V23 5G Launched in Pakistan with 50MP Dual Selfie Camera 

Today, vivo launched a trailblazing smartphone, V23 5G, with exceptional photography features...
10 hours ago
Certifications Reveal Important POCO F4 GT Specifications

Tomorrow, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will be officially released in the...
10 hours ago
Full Specs of the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Pro Have Been Revealed in a Chinese Listing

Xiaomi's Black Shark 5 gaming smartphone series is about to be released...
10 hours ago
Redmi 10 2022 Launched With One Change Only

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 10 mid-range smartphone last year, but the firm...
10 hours ago
The Google Pixel Fold will be available in 2022: Young, Ross

The Google Pixel Fold has been circulating for almost a year. It...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

EUR TO PKR
1 min ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs19.60 and...
KWD TO PKR
3 mins ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs580.30 and...
TRY to PKR
6 mins ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.90 and...
QAR TO PKR
9 mins ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs 47.90...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600