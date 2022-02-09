From now on, Samsung will only update the Galaxy A51 twice a year

Galaxy A51: For most of its devices, including the Galaxy A series, Samsung promises four years of security upgrades and three major Android updates. However, this does not appear to imply monthly security upgrades.

According to Samsung’s own updates website, the Galaxy A51 will only receive two upgrades each year from now on. This despite the fact that the phone is only a little more than two years old and has only received one of the three major Android OS upgrades promised. Oh, and it’s one of the company’s best-selling products.

To make things even more baffling, the much less best-selling Galaxy A51 5G will get security updates quarterly, so twice as many each year than its more popular sibling.

We’re hoping this doesn’t change anything about the plans to bring Android 12 and Android 13 to the Galaxy A51, eventually. But it’s a good thing to keep in mind that “x years of security updates” doesn’t necessarily mean “x years of monthly security updates”.