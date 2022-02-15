Full Specs of the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Pro Have Been Revealed in a Chinese Listing
Here’s what we know about the two phones.
Black Shark 5
Design & Display
The phone is 163.83 x 76.25 x 10.37 mm in size and weighs 223 grammes.
The handset will be available in White, Dawn White, Dark Universe Black, and Exploration Gray, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.
Internals & Storage
The smartphone is powered by a 3.2GHz CPU, which might be a Snapdragon 8-series SoC, and comes with RAM options of 8GB and 12GB, as well as internal storage sizes of 128 GB and 256 GB.
Camera
For photographers, the gadget includes a 64 MP triple camera array on the back and a 13 MP front camera.
Battery & Pricing
The smartphone is expected to have a 4,650mAh battery that enables 120W rapid charging. Xiaomi has yet to announce pricing and availability information for the Black Shark 5.
Black Shark 5 Pro
Design & Display
The smartphone measures 163.86 x 76.53 x 9.8mm and weighs 226 grams, and will be available in White, Tiangong White, Meteorite Black, and Moon Rock Gray.
Black Shark 5 Pro also comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Internals & Storage
The device is believed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and will be available with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM. Internal storage sizes of 256GB and 512GB are also available for the smartphone.
Camera
The Black Shark 5 Pro’s camera has a 108MP triple rear-facing camera and a 13MP front-facing camera.
Battery & Pricing
The Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by a 4,650mAh battery and is intended to offer 120W rapid charging. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the Black Shark 5 Pro’s price and availability.
Also Read
Download BOL News App for latest news