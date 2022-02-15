Full Specs of the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Pro Have Been Revealed in a Chinese Listing

Xiaomi’s Black Shark 5 gaming smartphone series is about to be released in China. The specifications for the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro have been added to China’s TENAA telecom authority’s database. The images, however, have yet to be shown.

Here’s what we know about the two phones. Black Shark 5 Design & Display

The phone is 163.83 x 76.25 x 10.37 mm in size and weighs 223 grammes.

The handset will be available in White, Dawn White, Dark Universe Black, and Exploration Gray, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Internals & Storage

The smartphone is powered by a 3.2GHz CPU, which might be a Snapdragon 8-series SoC, and comes with RAM options of 8GB and 12GB, as well as internal storage sizes of 128 GB and 256 GB.

Camera

For photographers, the gadget includes a 64 MP triple camera array on the back and a 13 MP front camera.

Battery & Pricing

The smartphone is expected to have a 4,650mAh battery that enables 120W rapid charging. Xiaomi has yet to announce pricing and availability information for the Black Shark 5.

Black Shark 5 Pro

Design & Display

The smartphone measures 163.86 x 76.53 x 9.8mm and weighs 226 grams, and will be available in White, Tiangong White, Meteorite Black, and Moon Rock Gray.

Black Shark 5 Pro also comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Internals & Storage

The device is believed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and will be available with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM. Internal storage sizes of 256GB and 512GB are also available for the smartphone.

Camera

The Black Shark 5 Pro’s camera has a 108MP triple rear-facing camera and a 13MP front-facing camera.

Battery & Pricing

The Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by a 4,650mAh battery and is intended to offer 120W rapid charging. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the Black Shark 5 Pro’s price and availability.