Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 05:36 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Galaxy A53 5G renders leak along with camera specifications

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 05:36 pm
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Galaxy A53 5G is one of the most anticipated Samsung phones of the year because its predecessor, the Galaxy A52, was a huge success for the business last year. The Galaxy A53 5G has great expectations, and according on the information that has leaked thus far, it will not disappoint.

Speaking of leaks, a couple official Galaxy A53 5G press renders, as well as a few more camera specs, have recently surfaced online via WinFuture. The phone appears to be the same as in prior leaks, except we’re now looking at official press materials rather than fan-made mockups.

The design of the Galaxy A53 5G is similar to that of the A52, with a metal frame and a polycarbonate back panel. The most visible difference between the two phones is the style of the camera housing. The sensor configuration is the same in the Galaxy A53 5G, although the camera enclosure has smoother corners.

More Galaxy A53 5G camera specifications revealed

The Galaxy A53 5G comes with a quad-camera system from Samsung. A primary 64MP sensor was predicted, however the most recent leak places the main shooter alongside a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP depth camera, and another 5MP macro sensor.

The selfie camera should have a resolution of 32MP, therefore the Galaxy A53 5G doesn’t appear to make any substantial modifications to the camera configuration from last year.

Other specifications should include an Exynos 1200 chipset, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging capabilities.

The Galaxy A53 5G was just certified by Russia, and the gadget had previously been sighted at TENAA, the FCC, and NBTC. Keep an eye out for an official announcement in March.

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com 

Read More

18 hours ago
Saudi Digital Academy signs deal with Huawei to develop local talents

RIYADH, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Digital Academy has signed a deal...
20 hours ago
Xiaomi launches MIUI 13 to strengthen multitasking. Here are 10 Phones that will get it first

Xiaomi has announced the release of the MIUI 13 update for Xiaomi...
20 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S10: This is the era of mobile...
21 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S9: This is the era of mobile...
22 hours ago
iPhone 13 available at a price of Rs 50,000? Find Out

The latest iPhone 13 is on many Apple fans' wish lists, but...
23 hours ago
Twitter’s new “Articles” feature may allow you write long posts

Twitter's soul is brevity, which is made feasible by the platform's famed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

15 mins ago
Birthday girl, Julia Fox enjoys her day with Kanye West dancing the night away

During the birthday dinner, Julia and her friends were gifted Hermes bags,...
Nora Fatehi
15 mins ago
Did Nora Fatehi really delete her Instagram account? Find out

Nora Fatehi is a name who has made a name for herself...
Michele Morrone
22 mins ago
Michele Morrone, from 365 Days, makes his Bollywood debut with Jacqueline Fernandez

According to Variety, Italian actor Michele Morrone of 365 Days fame is...
34 mins ago
PM Imran invites Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday invited the Chinese companies to invest...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600