Galaxy A53 5G renders leak along with camera specifications

The Galaxy A53 5G is one of the most anticipated Samsung phones of the year because its predecessor, the Galaxy A52, was a huge success for the business last year. The Galaxy A53 5G has great expectations, and according on the information that has leaked thus far, it will not disappoint.

Speaking of leaks, a couple official Galaxy A53 5G press renders, as well as a few more camera specs, have recently surfaced online via WinFuture. The phone appears to be the same as in prior leaks, except we’re now looking at official press materials rather than fan-made mockups.

The design of the Galaxy A53 5G is similar to that of the A52, with a metal frame and a polycarbonate back panel. The most visible difference between the two phones is the style of the camera housing. The sensor configuration is the same in the Galaxy A53 5G, although the camera enclosure has smoother corners.

More Galaxy A53 5G camera specifications revealed

The Galaxy A53 5G comes with a quad-camera system from Samsung. A primary 64MP sensor was predicted, however the most recent leak places the main shooter alongside a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP depth camera, and another 5MP macro sensor.

The selfie camera should have a resolution of 32MP, therefore the Galaxy A53 5G doesn’t appear to make any substantial modifications to the camera configuration from last year.

Other specifications should include an Exynos 1200 chipset, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging capabilities.

The Galaxy A53 5G was just certified by Russia, and the gadget had previously been sighted at TENAA, the FCC, and NBTC. Keep an eye out for an official announcement in March.

