Honda Revises Booking Prices Of Civic , City & BR-V

Honda Atlas has revised the booking prices of its cars, including Honda City, Honda Civic, and Honda BR-V. According to a notification, the new prices will be implemented from February 9th, 2022.

Honda City Booking Prices

The company has reduced the booking prices of Honda City. Earlier, the prices were Rs. 1 million and Rs. 1.2 million for City variants. And the revised rates are:

Honda City MT 1.2 – Rs. 550,000

Honda City CVT 1.2 – Rs. 600,000

Honda City 1.5 CVT – Rs. 600,000

Honda City Aspire 1.5 MT – Rs. 650,000

Honda City Aspire 1.5 CVT – Rs. 700,000

Honda Civic Booking Prices

The previous booking price for all Honda Civic variants was Rs. 1.2 million; however, the company has reduced the first two variants. And the new rates are:

Honda Civic 1.5 L Turbo M-CVT – Rs. 1,100,000

Honda Civic Oriel 1.5 L Turbo M-CVT – Rs. 1,100,000

Honda Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT – Rs. 1,200,000

It means you can book the new Civic at reduced prices, which is a good step by the company.

Honda BR-V Booking Rate

And finally, the booking rate of this crossover is: Honda BR-V 1.5 CVT – Rs. 700,000

So, if you plan to book your Honda car, this is the time. Visit your nearby Honda dealership and get your favorite car.

Meanwhile, the Honda Civic 2022 price has been published and reservations have begun. According to insiders, the car will be released before the end of this month. The Civic, a favourite of many Pakistani buyers, is projected to be a success. Another reason for its potential success is that the vehicle has received the North American region’s best car award.

So, here’s wishing for the best for the Honda Civic and its debut.

What are your thoughts on the new prices? Do you intend to rent Honda vehicles? Let us know what you think in the comments area.