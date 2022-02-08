Huawei Mate 40 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 40 cost Rs. 172,999 in Pakistan. Huawei Mate 40 Huawei’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage edition is available in Mystic Silver, White, Black, Green, and Yellow colours.

Expected Price of Huawei Mate 40 in Pakistan is Rs. 172,999.

Expected Price of Huawei in USD is $1289.

Huawei Mate 40 – A Flagship Handset

Huawei’s upcoming Mate 40 smartphone will be the series’ flagship device. The smartphone’s key selling point is its triple rear camera arrangement. The upcoming Huawei Mate 40 Pro series is considered a flagship series featuring some remarkable smartphones. When compared to the company’s prior series, the features will be rather amazing. The new Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be driven by the Kirin 9000E 5G (5 nm) chipset, which is found in the majority of top smartphones. The Huawei Mate 40’s chipset is combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM to assist the chipset in making quick executions. The smartphone’s internal storage capacity is 256 gigabytes, which implies the new Huawei Mate 40 will be able to store enough data for a long time. If you wish to enhance the capacity of the smartphone’s internal storage, you can do it by using a dedicated slot on the Huawei 40. This will greatly boost the storage capacity. As most smartphones are now focusing on the camera configuration of their smartphone in order to capture the attention of users. As a result, the next Huawei Mate 40 will include a quad rear camera system, as do the majority of smartphones. The Huawei Mate 40’s main sensor will be 50 megapixels, the secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and the third sensor will be 16 megapixels. You can now take stunning photographs of your loved ones. There is a single camera arrangement on the front for taking selfies. The Mate 40’s sensor will be 13 megapixels, allowing for excellent selfies. In the market, Samsung now has a new competitor.

Huawei Mate 40 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G 5G band 1(2100), 3(1800), 41(2500), 77(3700), 78(3500), 79(4700); SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G (2+ Gbps DL)

Launch Announced 2020, October Status Coming Soon

Body Dimensions – Weight – Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.57 inches, 104.2 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10.0; EMUI 10 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×2.09 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.86 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MP16

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.0

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF

40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF

8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

5 MP, f/2.4, 16mm (ultrawide), no AF Features Panorama, HDR, LED flash Video 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@960fps, (gyro-EIS)

Selfie Camera Dual 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8痠, PDAF

5 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide) Features HDR Video 2160p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery