Huawei Mate 40 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 40 cost Rs. 172,999 in Pakistan. Huawei Mate 40 Huawei’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage edition is available in Mystic Silver, White, Black, Green, and Yellow colours.
- Expected Price of Huawei in USD is $1289.
Huawei Mate 40 – A Flagship Handset
Huawei’s upcoming Mate 40 smartphone will be the series’ flagship device. The smartphone’s key selling point is its triple rear camera arrangement. The upcoming Huawei Mate 40 Pro series is considered a flagship series featuring some remarkable smartphones. When compared to the company’s prior series, the features will be rather amazing. The new Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be driven by the Kirin 9000E 5G (5 nm) chipset, which is found in the majority of top smartphones. The Huawei Mate 40’s chipset is combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM to assist the chipset in making quick executions. The smartphone’s internal storage capacity is 256 gigabytes, which implies the new Huawei Mate 40 will be able to store enough data for a long time. If you wish to enhance the capacity of the smartphone’s internal storage, you can do it by using a dedicated slot on the Huawei 40. This will greatly boost the storage capacity. As most smartphones are now focusing on the camera configuration of their smartphone in order to capture the attention of users. As a result, the next Huawei Mate 40 will include a quad rear camera system, as do the majority of smartphones. The Huawei Mate 40’s main sensor will be 50 megapixels, the secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and the third sensor will be 16 megapixels. You can now take stunning photographs of your loved ones. There is a single camera arrangement on the front for taking selfies. The Mate 40’s sensor will be 13 megapixels, allowing for excellent selfies. In the market, Samsung now has a new competitor.
Huawei Mate 40 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G
|5G band 1(2100), 3(1800), 41(2500), 77(3700), 78(3500), 79(4700); SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G (2+ Gbps DL)
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, October
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Body
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.57 inches, 104.2 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10.0; EMUI 10
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×2.09 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.86 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP16
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.0
|Main Camera
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF
40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF
8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
5 MP, f/2.4, 16mm (ultrawide), no AF
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, LED flash
|Video
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@960fps, (gyro-EIS)
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8痠, PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|2160p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.