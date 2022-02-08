Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:20 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Huawei Mate 40 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:20 am
Huawei Mate 40

Huawei Mate 40 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 40 cost Rs. 172,999 in Pakistan. Huawei Mate 40 Huawei’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage edition is available in Mystic Silver, White, Black, Green, and Yellow colours.

  • Expected Price of Huawei Mate 40 in Pakistan is Rs. 172,999.
  • Expected Price of Huawei in USD is $1289.

Huawei Mate 40 – A Flagship Handset

Huawei’s upcoming Mate 40 smartphone will be the series’ flagship device. The smartphone’s key selling point is its triple rear camera arrangement. The upcoming Huawei Mate 40 Pro series is considered a flagship series featuring some remarkable smartphones. When compared to the company’s prior series, the features will be rather amazing. The new Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be driven by the Kirin 9000E 5G (5 nm) chipset, which is found in the majority of top smartphones. The Huawei Mate 40’s chipset is combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM to assist the chipset in making quick executions. The smartphone’s internal storage capacity is 256 gigabytes, which implies the new Huawei Mate 40 will be able to store enough data for a long time. If you wish to enhance the capacity of the smartphone’s internal storage, you can do it by using a dedicated slot on the Huawei 40. This will greatly boost the storage capacity. As most smartphones are now focusing on the camera configuration of their smartphone in order to capture the attention of users. As a result, the next Huawei Mate 40 will include a quad rear camera system, as do the majority of smartphones. The Huawei Mate 40’s main sensor will be 50 megapixels, the secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and the third sensor will be 16 megapixels. You can now take stunning photographs of your loved ones. There is a single camera arrangement on the front for taking selfies. The Mate 40’s sensor will be 13 megapixels, allowing for excellent selfies. In the market, Samsung now has a new competitor.

Huawei Mate 40 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G 5G band 1(2100), 3(1800), 41(2500), 77(3700), 78(3500), 79(4700); SA/NSA
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G (2+ Gbps DL)
Launch
Announced 2020, October
Status Coming Soon
Body
Dimensions
Weight
Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.57 inches, 104.2 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10.0; EMUI 10
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×2.09 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.86 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G76 MP16
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 3.0
Main Camera
Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF
40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF
8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
5 MP, f/2.4, 16mm (ultrawide), no AF
Features Panorama, HDR, LED flash
Video 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@960fps, (gyro-EIS)
Selfie Camera
Dual 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8痠, PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)
Features HDR
Video 2160p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
OnePlus 7T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The OnePlus 7T pricing in Pakistan is officially Rs. 79,999. On September...
4 hours ago
Oppo a5 2020 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A5 2020 starts at Rs. 31,999. This is...
6 hours ago
The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Will Take Place in the Metaverse

It appears that South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung will be the first...
7 hours ago
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs

Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Poco X3...
7 hours ago
India's telecom minister says 5G network in final stages of development

NEW DELHI, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- India's federal minister of communications, electronics...
13 hours ago
New highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

BEIJING - Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Infinix Hot 10
11 mins ago
Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan and Specs

In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 10 costs Rs. 20,999. The retail pricing...
Wordle Answer Today
17 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 9th February #235 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 235 that was released today, February 9,...
UK's Johnson under fire over 'Trumpian' attack on rival
33 mins ago
UK’s Johnson under fire over ‘Trumpian’ attack on rival

LONDON, Feb 8, 2022 (AFP) - Britain's embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced...
42 mins ago
Will Smith nominated for Oscars best actor after 15 years for ‘King Richard’

Will Smith has returned to Oscar nominations after 15 years for the Best...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600