Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 06:23 pm

Huawei Nova Y9a launched with full-screen display, pop-up selfie camera

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 06:23 pm
Huawei Nova Y9a

Huawei Nova Y9a is now available. In South Africa, Huawei has quietly launched the Huawei Nova Y9a smartphone. Since most smartphones on the market either have a punch-hole or a waterdrop notch display design, the popularity of pop-up selfie camera phones has almost vanished. The Nova Y9a’s main selling point is its pop-up selfie camera, which allows it to have a full-screen display without any notch or cutout. The Nova Y9a characteristics, features, and pricing are all listed below. hed with a full-screen display and a selfie camera that pops up

Huawei Nova Y9a specifications and features

The Huawei Nova Y9a has a 6.63-inch notch-less IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. According to the business, the screen-to-body ratio is 92 percent. A 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture is housed in the pop-up camera module.

The Nova Y9a’s rear shell holds a round-shaped camera module with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth assist lens. The phone has photography features like super night mode, EIS, and 1080p video recording.

Huawei Nova Y9a pricing and availability

The Huawei Nova Y9a is now available in South Africa for ZAR 6,499 (US$417). The handset will also be available in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. It is available in three different colours: Space Silver, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black.

 

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com 

Read More

41 mins ago
Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Infinix Hot 9: This is the era of mobile...
54 mins ago
WhatsApp's 'Communities' feature may alter how groups operate

Whatsapp Update: WhatsApp is still working on a "Communities" feature that might...
2 hours ago
Vivo Y21T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The official pricing of the Vivo Y21t in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999....
4 hours ago
OnePlus Patent Have Revealed the OnePlus 10 Ultra design

OnePlus 10 Ultra : The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched in...
20 hours ago
S.Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Minister of Higher Education, Science...
23 hours ago
Whatsapp Update: WhatsApp to Put a 2GB Limit on Chat Backups Soon

Google Drive backup on WhatsApp is a highly convenient feature that lets...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kriti Sanon
2 mins ago
When Kriti Sanon turned heads in a brown pantsuit!

A well-known designer dressed the Leo girl Kriti Sanon, choosing to make the...
online shopping
2 mins ago
Woman order a chair on the internet, you’ll be amused by what she got

Mariam, a TikTok user known as @holyhijabi on the video-sharing platform, documented...
Coin Master Free Spins
3 mins ago
Coin Master Free Spins & Coins today on, 1 February 2022

Coin Master Free Spins: Many people play Coin Master, a single-player smartphone...
Union Budget 2022
6 mins ago
Union Budget 2022: Spectrum Auctions to Held in 2022 To Facilitate 5G Rollout

In the Union Budget 2022, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600