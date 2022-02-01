Huawei Nova Y9a launched with full-screen display, pop-up selfie camera

Huawei Nova Y9a is now available. In South Africa, Huawei has quietly launched the Huawei Nova Y9a smartphone. Since most smartphones on the market either have a punch-hole or a waterdrop notch display design, the popularity of pop-up selfie camera phones has almost vanished. The Nova Y9a’s main selling point is its pop-up selfie camera, which allows it to have a full-screen display without any notch or cutout. The Nova Y9a characteristics, features, and pricing are all listed below. hed with a full-screen display and a selfie camera that pops up

Huawei Nova Y9a specifications and features

The Huawei Nova Y9a has a 6.63-inch notch-less IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. According to the business, the screen-to-body ratio is 92 percent. A 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture is housed in the pop-up camera module.

The Nova Y9a’s rear shell holds a round-shaped camera module with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth assist lens. The phone has photography features like super night mode, EIS, and 1080p video recording.

Huawei Nova Y9a pricing and availability

The Huawei Nova Y9a is now available in South Africa for ZAR 6,499 (US$417). The handset will also be available in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. It is available in three different colours: Space Silver, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black.

