Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket Are Now Available For Preorders Worldwide

Huawei, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, launched the P50 series in the foreign market a few weeks ago. Pre-orders for the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket devices are now open.

The phones can now be purchased across Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Market-specific packages and price varies among regions.

Huawei P50 Pro

Design & Display

The P50 Pro, the company’s flagship smartphone, boasts a 6.6-inch OLED display with refresh rates of 120Hz and is available in Golden Black, Cocoa Gold, Pearl White, and Charm Pink hues.

Internals & Storage

The P50 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G and comes with HarmonyOS 2.0 in China and EMUI 12 in Europe.

The foldable smartphone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Camera

The P50 Pro features a True-Chroma Camera with a 50 MP, f/1.8 wide lens, a 64 MP, f/3.5 periscope telephoto, a 13 MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 40 MP, f/1.6 B/W sensor.

A 13 MP f/2.4 wide-angle lens is included with the selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

The Huawei P50 Pro has a 4360mAh battery and supports 66W and 50W wireless fast charging. The suitable stand charger is likely to cost $57 from the manufacturer.

The smartphone costs $1,370.

Huawei P50 Pro Specifications

Chipset : Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm)

: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm) CPU : Octa-core

: Octa-core GPU : Adreno 660

: Adreno 660 OS : HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 12 (Europe)

: HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 12 (Europe) Supported Networks : GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display : 6.6 inches, OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz

: 6.6 inches, OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz Memory RAM : 8GB or 12GB Internal : 128GB, 256GB, 512 GB

Card Slot : Nano memory

: Nano memory Camera Rear : 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 64 MP, f/3.5 (periscope telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (ultra wide) + 40 MP, f/1.6 (B/W) Front : 13 MP, f/2.4 (wide)

Colors : Golden Black, Cocoa Gold, Pearl White, Charm Pink

: Golden Black, Cocoa Gold, Pearl White, Charm Pink Fingerprint Sensor : Under display, optical

: Under display, optical Face Unlock : Yes

: Yes Battery : Li-Po 4360 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 4360 mAh, non-removable Price: $1079

Huawei P50 Pocket

When closed, the P50 Pocket is the company’s first foldable clamshell with no visible gap.

Design & Display

To preview notifications, the smartphone has a 1″ exterior circular screen. It also serves as a preview screen for selfies taken with the primary camera.

The 6.9-inch OLED display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a high-frequency PWM dimming control of 1,440 Hz for pleasant viewing in low-light circumstances, and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. While the cover screen has an OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, and a resolution of 7296 x 5472 pixels.

The foldable smartphone is available in White and Premium Gold.

Internals & Storage

The Huawei P50 Pocket is powered by a Snapdragon 888 4G processor and runs EMUI 12.

The foldable phone is available in two models, with the base model offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Premium Edition, on the other hand, has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Camera

Despite its small size, the P50 Pocket comes equipped with a 40MP True True-Chroma Camera, as well as 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle and 32 MP Ultra Spectrum sensors.

A 10.7 MP wide-angle lens is included with the selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

The foldable phone has a 4000mAh battery with Huawei SuperCharge at 40W. It will be priced at $1,799.

Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications