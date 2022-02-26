In China, the Oppo Find X5 Pro now comes in blue leather

The Oppo Find X5 Pro was released a few days ago in two colour options: Glaze Black and Ceramic White. However, in China, the business has released a third variant with a blue-painted leather back.

The blue leather variant is thicker (8.8mm) but lighter (195 grammes) than the standard ones, and it comes with the same features, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (there’s also a Dimensity 9000 edition), Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, and three memory options: 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is built around a 6.7″ 120Hz QHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric authentication and a punch hole in the top-left corner for the 32MP selfie camera.

Around the back, we get a triple camera system comprising 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 13MP telephoto units. The smartphone also has a 6nm MariSilicon X NPU on board to improve camera performance, and Oppo teamed up with Hasselblad for color calibration.

Fueling the entire package is a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The Find X5 Pro can also charge other devices wirelessly at up to 10W.

Returning to the blue leather Find X5 Pro, Oppo hasn’t posted it on its e-store at the time of writing and hasn’t divulged its price. However, we expect that it will not be more expensive than the standard models.

Our complete review of the Oppo Find X5 Pro is currently in the works, but in the meantime, you can read our hands-on here or watch the key features video linked below.