Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 02:01 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

In China, the Oppo Find X5 Pro now comes in blue leather

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 02:01 am
Oppo Find X5 Pro

In China, the Oppo Find X5 Pro now comes in blue leather

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The Oppo Find X5 Pro was released a few days ago in two colour options: Glaze Black and Ceramic White. However, in China, the business has released a third variant with a blue-painted leather back.

The blue leather variant is thicker (8.8mm) but lighter (195 grammes) than the standard ones, and it comes with the same features, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (there’s also a Dimensity 9000 edition), Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, and three memory options: 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is built around a 6.7″ 120Hz QHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric authentication and a punch hole in the top-left corner for the 32MP selfie camera.

Around the back, we get a triple camera system comprising 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 13MP telephoto units. The smartphone also has a 6nm MariSilicon X NPU on board to improve camera performance, and Oppo teamed up with Hasselblad for color calibration.

Fueling the entire package is a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The Find X5 Pro can also charge other devices wirelessly at up to 10W.

Returning to the blue leather Find X5 Pro, Oppo hasn’t posted it on its e-store at the time of writing and hasn’t divulged its price. However, we expect that it will not be more expensive than the standard models.

Our complete review of the Oppo Find X5 Pro is currently in the works, but in the meantime, you can read our hands-on here or watch the key features video linked below.

 

Read More

24 hours ago
Oppo Introduces a Lower-Cost Version of the Find X5 Pro

Oppo has been on a roll with the Find X5 series, with...
24 hours ago
Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Launched as the World’s Best Selfie Camera Phone

Motorola just unveiled the Edge 30 Pro flagship phone, which is based...
24 hours ago
Realme 8i VS 9i: Fast A look at the Fast Charging Capabilities

Realme 8i VS 9i: Smartphones have become an extension of your own...
1 day ago
Oppo Introduces the Find X5 Lite and Enco X2 Earbuds

Oppo recently introduced the Find X5 series, with a focus on the...
1 day ago
The price and release date of the Oppo Air Glass have been revealed

Oppo previously introduced its first wearable smart glass, the Oppo Air Glass....
1 day ago
Oppo Introduces a Lower-Cost Version of the Find X5 Pro

Oppo has been on a roll with the Find X5 series, with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

12 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: In Florida, a crocodile smashes a van window and attempts to flee

A crocodile escaped from a van transporting reptiles to another portion of...
19 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: An Armenian man sets a world record by doing pull-ups while suspended from a helicopter

Doing rigorous workouts might be difficult for some people, and it takes...
WATCH VIDEO
22 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: A violin cover of Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee by a US girl is going viral

Music, without a doubt, knows no language and can alleviate even the...
Prince William
31 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton express their support for the people of Ukraine as Russia continues to attack them

Following the attacks, British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton have expressed...
Adsence Ad 300X600