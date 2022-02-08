Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:11 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:11 am
Infinix Hot 10

In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 10 costs Rs. 20,999. The retail pricing of Infinix mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Infinix Hot 10 in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999.
  • Price of Infinix in USD is $130.

Inifinix Hot 10 – A New Smartphone With A Powerful Battery

Infinix will reveal its new Hot 10, the brand’s latest smartphone. This handset will have mid-range features, and the pricing of the smartphone will be acceptable as well. The next Inifinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which is often found in mid-range smartphones. As a result, we may anticipate that the new cellphone Inifinix’s Hot 10 will offer its users high-end processing speed. The smartphone will be powered by 4 gigabytes of RAM and a MediaTek helio g70 processor, resulting in a mobile phone with lightning-fast total execution speed. The internal storage capacity of the Inifinix Hot 10 is 64 gigabytes, which is sufficient for storing enough data for daily use. The smartphone also has a dedicated slot that can be utilised to significantly boost the internal storage capacity of the Hot 10 by Inifinix mobile phone. You can add up to 256 gigabytes extra by using an external microSD card. However, the device’s built-in storage capacity is sufficient to prevent you from using this option. The Inifinix 10 will include a quad-camera configuration at the back. The primary sensor will be 16 megapixels. The secondary lens will be 2 megapixels, as will the depth sensor, which will also be 2 megapixels. The fourth sensor on the Inifinix Hot’s ten will be a QVGA megapixel sensor. The phone’s front-facing camera will be 8 megapixels. The new smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The Infinix Hot 10 is powered by a Li-Po Non-removable 5200 mAh battery, and the handset’s rear-mounted sensor will secure the data on the smartphone. As a result, the new Hot 10 will be a new competitor for Samsung’s upcoming brands.

Infinix Hot 10 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2020, August
Status Released
Body
Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm (6.74 x 3.06 x 0.35 in)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~264 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, XOS 6.0
Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Quad 16 MP, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
QVGA (Low light sensor)
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 37 reviews.
Pros And Cons Of Infinix Hot 10

GOOD

Infinix Hot 10 Strengths

Huge Display

Durable Battery with fast charging

Quad camera setup

Updated OS

Reasonable as per competitive brands

BAD

Infinix Hot 10 Weaknesses

No innovation in design

Not water resistant

Flash light feature could be upgrade to dual

Colors can be added to improve design

Read More

4 hours ago
Oppo a5 2020 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A5 2020 starts at Rs. 31,999. This is...
6 hours ago
The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Will Take Place in the Metaverse

It appears that South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung will be the first...
7 hours ago
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs

Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Poco X3...
7 hours ago
India's telecom minister says 5G network in final stages of development

NEW DELHI, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- India's federal minister of communications, electronics...
13 hours ago
New highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

BEIJING - Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test...
1 day ago
Toshiba unveils new plan to split into two companies

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2022 (AFP) - Japan's Toshiba on Monday announced plans to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Wordle Answer Today
8 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 9th February #235 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 235 that was released today, February 9,...
UK's Johnson under fire over 'Trumpian' attack on rival
24 mins ago
UK’s Johnson under fire over ‘Trumpian’ attack on rival

LONDON, Feb 8, 2022 (AFP) - Britain's embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced...
33 mins ago
Will Smith nominated for Oscars best actor after 15 years for ‘King Richard’

Will Smith has returned to Oscar nominations after 15 years for the Best...
3 Reasons to Add Micellar Water in Your Skincare Routine
35 mins ago
3 Reasons to Add Micellar Water in Your Skincare Routine

So, what exactly is micellar water? It contains purified water and micelles,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600