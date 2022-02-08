Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan and Specs

In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 10 costs Rs. 20,999. The retail pricing of Infinix mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Inifinix Hot 10 – A New Smartphone With A Powerful Battery

Infinix will reveal its new Hot 10, the brand’s latest smartphone. This handset will have mid-range features, and the pricing of the smartphone will be acceptable as well. The next Inifinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which is often found in mid-range smartphones. As a result, we may anticipate that the new cellphone Inifinix’s Hot 10 will offer its users high-end processing speed. The smartphone will be powered by 4 gigabytes of RAM and a MediaTek helio g70 processor, resulting in a mobile phone with lightning-fast total execution speed. The internal storage capacity of the Inifinix Hot 10 is 64 gigabytes, which is sufficient for storing enough data for daily use. The smartphone also has a dedicated slot that can be utilised to significantly boost the internal storage capacity of the Hot 10 by Inifinix mobile phone. You can add up to 256 gigabytes extra by using an external microSD card. However, the device’s built-in storage capacity is sufficient to prevent you from using this option. The Inifinix 10 will include a quad-camera configuration at the back. The primary sensor will be 16 megapixels. The secondary lens will be 2 megapixels, as will the depth sensor, which will also be 2 megapixels. The fourth sensor on the Inifinix Hot’s ten will be a QVGA megapixel sensor. The phone’s front-facing camera will be 8 megapixels. The new smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The Infinix Hot 10 is powered by a Li-Po Non-removable 5200 mAh battery, and the handset’s rear-mounted sensor will secure the data on the smartphone. As a result, the new Hot 10 will be a new competitor for Samsung’s upcoming brands.

Infinix Hot 10 Specifications Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps Launch Announced 2020, August Status Released Body Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm (6.74 x 3.06 x 0.35 in) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~264 ppi density) Platform OS Android 10, XOS 6.0 Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1 Main Camera Quad 16 MP, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

QVGA (Low light sensor) Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable Rating Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 37 reviews. Pros And Cons Of Infinix Hot 10 GOOD Infinix Hot 10 Strengths Huge Display Durable Battery with fast charging Quad camera setup Updated OS Reasonable as per competitive brands BAD Infinix Hot 10 Weaknesses No innovation in design Not water resistant Flash light feature could be upgrade to dual Colors can be added to improve design