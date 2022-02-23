Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 02:36 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Infinix Zero 5G will receive Android 12 in August

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 02:36 am
Infinix Zero 5G

Infinix Zero 5G will receive Android 12 in August

Infinix introduced the Zero 5G with Android 11 at the beginning of this month, but Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, has confirmed that an Android 12 update is on the way. The updated firmware is likely to be released in August, leaving fewer than six months before the end of the year. There is no news on whether other Infinix devices will receive the Android 12 upgrade.

The Infiinx Zero 5G runs the company’s own XOS 10 on top of Android 11. The skin includes a lot of junk, with a lot of Inifinix and third-party apps pre-installed on the device, but the UI nevertheless functioned smoothly, as we discovered in our evaluation. If you wish to learn more about the device, please visit our review page.

 

Read More

9 hours ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Come With 8GB of RAM

With the rumoured Apple iPhone 14 range expected to appear this autumn,...
23 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at...
24 hours ago
Caviar unveils limited edition designs for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 series earlier this month, and Russian luxury...
24 hours ago
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

The vivo Y15 is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected...
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S20...
1 day ago
Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy A21s in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999 Please keep...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Xiaomi 12 Lite
3 mins ago
Xiaomi 12 Lite renderings have surfaced, with specs indicating a 6.55″ OLED screen.

The Xiaomi 12 line already includes three phones: the Xiaomi 12, the...
Prince Harry
30 mins ago
Will Prince Harry attend his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, burial service despite the continuing court battle?

In the midst of a legal dispute with the UK government, Prince...
Prince Charles
37 mins ago
‘Camilla or Prince Charles supplied Covid to the Queen,’ Goldberg and Hostin lose their calm during the episode

According to a TV broadcaster, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive...
Prince Harry
40 mins ago
Prince Harry initiates a fresh legal battle, filing a libel suit against ANL in the High Court

According to sources, Prince Harry has filed a libel suit against Associated...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600