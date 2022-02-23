Infinix Zero 5G will receive Android 12 in August

Infinix introduced the Zero 5G with Android 11 at the beginning of this month, but Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, has confirmed that an Android 12 update is on the way. The updated firmware is likely to be released in August, leaving fewer than six months before the end of the year. There is no news on whether other Infinix devices will receive the Android 12 upgrade.

You asked. We listened.

Announcing ANDROID 12 upgrade on ZERO 5G. Roll-out in Aug'22.#ExpectTheUnexpected pic.twitter.com/vRvceHUMWR — Anish Kapoor (@AnishKapoor16) February 23, 2022

The Infiinx Zero 5G runs the company’s own XOS 10 on top of Android 11. The skin includes a lot of junk, with a lot of Inifinix and third-party apps pre-installed on the device, but the UI nevertheless functioned smoothly, as we discovered in our evaluation. If you wish to learn more about the device, please visit our review page.