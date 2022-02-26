Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Infinix Zero 8i costs Rs. 34,999. The retail price of Infinix mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Infinix in USD is $217.

Infinix has released the new Zero 8i smartphone to the market. A phone that is infinitesimally cheap but has impressive price specifications. Large-screen phones are extremely popular in Pakistan. The new Infinix Zero 8i is a large phone with a 6.89″ IPS screen with HD + resolution. It’s still a low-cost phone with an intriguing aspect ratio of 20:9. The Infinix Zero 8i has a screen with two punch holes in the upper left corner, which houses the Dual 16 + 8 MP selfie camera. In promotional materials, the frames around the screen are impressively thin. The new Infinix Zero 8i comes with On the back, there is a quad camera setup with 48MP (main camera + 8MP + 2MP and AI lenses). Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 8i features the MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal memory that can be expanded with a MicroSD card. The Infinix 8i is powered by a 4500mAh battery that is charged via the Type C port, and the handset has a Fast battery charging of 33W. When it comes to security, the new Infinix Zero 8i has Face Unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to protect your data from loss. This smartphone will be available in Pakistan until October 8, 2020, for a price of 24999, which is impressively low for everything the phone has to offer. The Zero 8i will compete with Samsung and others.

Infinix Zero 8i Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, September Status Available, Released

Body Dimensions – Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.85 inches, 111.4 cm2 (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~392 ppi density) 90Hz refresh rate

Platform OS Android 10 Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G70 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G70 MC4

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm

8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W