Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 11:22 pm
Iphone 12 pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

Iphone 12 pro Max Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Retail Price in Pakistan is Rs. 296,699. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch display and a storage capacity of 128 GB with 6 GB RAM. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3687 mAh battery with four cameras on the rear, including a 12 MP primary camera, as well as 12 MP, 12 MP, and TOF 3D cameras.

Apple IPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China
CDMA 800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40
, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2342
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
, 46, 48, 66 – A2411, A2412
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38,
39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2410
5G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79, 260, 261 Sub6/mmWave
– A2342
1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 Sub6 – A2410, A2411, A2412
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2020, October 13
Status Available. Released 2020, November 13
Body
Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 in)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
Size 6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~87.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Dolby Vision
Wide color gamut
True-tone
Platform
OS iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.2
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM
NVMe
Main Camera
Quad 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)
12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 120Ëš, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby
Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.
Selfie Camera
Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Type Li-Ion 3687 mAh, non-removable (14.13 Wh)
Charging Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 15W
Stand-by Up to 20 h (multimedia)
Music play Up to 80 h
Tests
Performance AnTuTu: 638584 (v8)
GeekBench: 4240 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 55fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker -23.8 LUFS (Very good)
Battery life
Endurance rating 95h

