Iphone 12 pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Iphone 12 pro Max Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Retail Price in Pakistan is Rs. 296,699. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch display and a storage capacity of 128 GB with 6 GB RAM. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3687 mAh battery with four cameras on the rear, including a 12 MP primary camera, as well as 12 MP, 12 MP, and TOF 3D cameras.

Apple IPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40

, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2342 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42

, 46, 48, 66 – A2411, A2412 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38,

39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2410 5G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79, 260, 261 Sub6/mmWave

– A2342 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 Sub6 – A2410, A2411, A2412 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

Launch Announced 2020, October 13 Status Available. Released 2020, November 13

Body Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 in) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~87.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Dolby Vision

Wide color gamut

True-tone

Platform OS iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.2 Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM NVMe

Main Camera Quad 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)

12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.4, 120Ëš, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″

TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby

Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.

Selfie Camera Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0

Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Siri natural language commands and dictation

Battery Type Li-Ion 3687 mAh, non-removable (14.13 Wh) Charging Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

USB Power Delivery 2.0

Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 15W Stand-by Up to 20 h (multimedia) Music play Up to 80 h