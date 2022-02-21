Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:57 pm
Is iPhone 15 Pro will be first Apple phone without a notch?

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro: According to resources, Apple is putting a lot of effort into under-screen camera technology. In terms of the notch, there are rumours that the iPhone 15 Pro will be the first iPhone to remove this design.

According to details, after several conversations with relevant authorities, it can now be confirmed that Apple engineers will no longer develop the under-screen fingerprint recognition for the phone.

Apple likely to take its time in the development of an under-screen camera. Even though this feature is already commercial on Android, its performance is below par. Thus, Apple still has the opportunity to develop this technology and be a force to reckon with.

Apple will not release this device until September next year. However, the next-generation iPhones may use a punch-hole display. If this happens, iPhone 15 Pro will not be the first iPhone without a notch.

