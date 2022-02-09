Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 01:53 am
Meghan Markle has been compared to “Wallis Simpson taking the golden prince.”

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been dubbed the “Wallis Simpson stealing golden prince” by experts.

This accusation was made by former royal correspondent Richard Mineards in an interview with The Evening Standard.

He began by saying, “I think people would love having them here as they get to know them.”

“I don’t think they’ll ever return to the UK.” The British public sees Meghan as “the Wallis Simpson who stole the golden prince.”

“They’re a lot more welcome on this side of the Atlantic.” People will like having them here as they come to know them. “I don’t think they’ll ever return to the UK.”

“The British public sees Meghan as the Wallis Simpson who stole the golden prince.” On this side of the Atlantic, they are much more welcome.”

Mrs Simpson was a famous American divorcee who married King Edward in 1937 and eventually led Queen Elizabeth’s forebears to the kingdom.

 

