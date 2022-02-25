Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Launched as the World’s Best Selfie Camera Phone

Motorola just unveiled the Edge 30 Pro flagship phone, which is based on the unique Edge X30. The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 will now be announced in the United States.

Design & Display

The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 retains its 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate. The device’s hardware is very identical to the international Edge 30 Pro. A Smart Stylus attachment is included for easy writing and navigating.

Cosmos Blue and Stardust White are the two colours offered for the smartphone.

Internals & Storage

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the gadget, which has RAM variants of 8GB and 12GB and internal storage capacities of 512GB.

The gadget boots Android 12 and has the company’s proprietary MyUX interface, as well as a ‘Ready For’ capability for connecting external monitors.

Camera

The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 camera has a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. While the Edge Plus 2022’s selfie camera has a 60MP sensor situated inside the punch-hole cutout in the centre.

Battery & Pricing

The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 has a 4,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging capabilities.

The gadget will be available in Version, Boost Mobile, and Republic Wireless stores for $999 and may be ordered from the company’s official US website.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specifications