28th Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm
Nokia Announces the Best Low-Cost C Series Phones

28th Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm
Nokia C21 Plus
The Nokia C series is one of the company’s best-selling product lines. Despite the fact that the C series is only two years old, it accounts for 16 percent of the company’s total smartphone sales over the last five years.

Nokia has now added two more affordable phones to the C21 and C21 Plus series. Pricing has yet to be announced, but given that these are low-cost phones, we can safely assume a price range of $100-$200.

Design and Display

Nokia C21 Plus

Nokia C21 Plus is one of the most high-end phones in the series. This is because it has a metal chassis, tough glass protection on the screen, and an IP52 rating, which is hard to find on other C series phones. The display is a 6.5-inch LCD with 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Nokia C21 Plus

 

The C21 is simply the less expensive version of the C21 Plus, as the name implies. It has the same display and build as the original, but lacks the IP52 rating. On the back, there is only one camera.

Internals and Storage

Both phones are powered by the same Unisoc SC9863A SoC, a 28nm chip designed for low-cost phones. This is paired with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options, as well as 32GB/64GB storage options with a microSD card slot.

The phone runs Android 11 Go Edition, a lighter version of Android 11 designed for lower-cost devices, so performance should be adequate.

Cameras

The camera setup on the C21 Plus is very simple. The primary camera is a 13MP wide-angle lens, with a 2MP depth sensor and an LED flash. The waterdrop notch selfie camera has a resolution of 5MP.

The main camera on the C21 has been downgraded to an 8MP sensor, and there is no secondary lens. However, the 5MP selfie camera remains unchanged.

Battery and Pricing

The C21 Plus comes in two variants: one with a 5,050 mAh battery that can last up to three days and another with a 4,000 mAh cell that can last two days. In the retail box, both versions include a 10W charger.

The vanilla C21 has a 3,000 mAh battery and only 5W wired charging support. However, because it is a low-cost phone, it should last at least 1.5 days.

Specifications

Nokia C21 Nokia C21 Plus
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU IMG8322 IMG8322
OS Android 11 (Go edition) Android 11 (Go edition)
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display 6.52″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 269 PPI, 6.52″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 269 PPI, scratch protection
RAM 2GB, 3GB 2GB, 3GB, 4GB
Storage 32GB, 64GB 32GB, 64GB
Card Slot yes yes
Main Camera 8MP 13 MP, (wide), AF
2 MP, (depth)
Front Camera 5MP 5MP
Fingerprint Sensor Rear-mounted Rear-mounted
Colors Dark Blue, Warm Gray Dark Blue, Warm Gray
Battery
 3,000 mAh 4,000 mAh/5,050 mAh
Price
 N/A N/A

 

