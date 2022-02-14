Nokia Introduces the G21, with a three-day battery and three 50-megapixel cameras for less than $200

Nokia, the Finnish smartphone maker, has finally introduced its G21 smartphone to the market. It has a variety of improvements in terms of battery life, display, and camera.

Design & Display

In terms of design, the Nokia G21 is consistent with the rest of the G series smartphones. It has a sleek design with a metal frame, and the back panel is textured.

The G21 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with an adjustable refresh rate of 90Hz, a first for the G-series. Another first with the G21 is its ability to stream Netflix in HD. The display also has a water-drop notch that houses an 8MP selfie camera.

For biometrics and authentication, the tablet employs a side-mounted fingerprint reader, which is paired with an enhanced face unlock technology that can recognise the user with or without a mask on.

Furthermore, the G21 comes pre-installed with Spotify and ExpressVPN (with a 30-day free trial for the VPN).

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the Nokia G21 features a substantially more powerful processor, a Unisoc T606, which is a significant upgrade over the Helio G35 found in the previously released G20. The device has 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Because this is a dual-SIM phone with three card slots, you can always expand your capacity with a microSD card.

While the firm claims that the G21 is ready for Android 12, it is currently running Android 11. However, as part of HMD’s standard software maintenance schedule, it will receive two operating system upgrades, Android 12 and 13, along with three years of security fixes.

Cameras

The G21 has a triple-camera system for photography. It has a 50MP main sensor, as opposed to the G20’s 48MP primary, as well as a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera system also has a night mode.

Battery & Availability

The Nokia G21 is powered by a 5,050 mAh battery with a 3-day battery life and the ability to charge at up to 18W rates. However, the G21 comes with a 10W charger and a USB cord in the box.

The Nokia G21 will be available for €170 (US$193) soon. Earbuds, a screen protector, and a jelly case are also available in some areas.

Specification of Nokia G21