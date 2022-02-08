OnePlus 7T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The OnePlus 7T pricing in Pakistan is officially Rs. 79,999. On September 26, 2019, the OnePlus 7T smartphone was released. This is the OnePlus 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model, which is available in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.
- Official Price of OnePlus 7T in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.
- Official Price of OnePlus in USD is $596.
OnePlus 7T – Another Variant with Outstanding Specs
The rising OnePlus will debut the 7T, a new iteration of the series that will be packed with high-end specifications. You’ll get the most recent chipset, an enhanced camera setup, and a massive battery. The OnePlus 7T will first be available in India in September, before heading to the US and European markets in October. The next OnePlus 7T will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 plus CPU. The most recent chipset will make the operation very smooth. The execution will take only a few seconds. The OnePlus 7T has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will aid in multitasking execution. The smartphone’s internal storage will be 128/256 GB. This is adequate capacity that the OnePlus new 7T provides to allow you to download endless data since there is plenty of room to keep a large number of data. There is no way to increase the device’s memory capacity. The 7T will have a triple rear camera configuration from OnePlus. The handset’s primary sensor will be 48 megapixels, its secondary sensor will be 16 megapixels, and its third sensor will be 12 MP. The 7T’s selfie camera will have 16 megapixels. The 6.55-inch optical AMOLED display screen will provide full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects the screen. The data protection provided by the 7T is also first-rate, since the handset will include an in-display fingerprint scanner, which will prevent anyone from gaining access to the 7T and stealing sensitive information. These days, battery timing is a concern because handsets must be attached with such kind batteries that they can stand out for a long period of time, such as the 7T by OnePlus, which is packed with a massive battery of 3800 mAh capacity. Now, Samsung must come up with something unique in order to compete with the OnePlus 7T.
OnePlus 7T Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|
|CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE (unspecified)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|Exp. announcement 2019, September 26
|Status
|Coming Soon, Exp. release 2019, October 15
|Body
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|Build
|Front glass (Gorilla Glass 6), back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.65 inches, 109.0 cm2
|Resolution
|1440 x 3100 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~514 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|
|DCI-P3 100%
HDR10+
90Hz
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|GPU
|Adreno 640 (700 MHz)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm
|Features
|Auto-HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Dolby Atmos sound
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 3800 mAh battery
|Rating
|Rating
