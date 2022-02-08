Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:55 pm
OnePlus 7T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T pricing in Pakistan is officially Rs. 79,999. On September 26, 2019, the OnePlus 7T smartphone was released. This is the OnePlus 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model, which is available in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

  • Official Price of OnePlus 7T in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.
  • Official Price of OnePlus in USD is $596.

OnePlus 7T – Another Variant with Outstanding Specs

The rising OnePlus will debut the 7T, a new iteration of the series that will be packed with high-end specifications. You’ll get the most recent chipset, an enhanced camera setup, and a massive battery. The OnePlus 7T will first be available in India in September, before heading to the US and European markets in October. The next OnePlus 7T will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 plus CPU. The most recent chipset will make the operation very smooth. The execution will take only a few seconds. The OnePlus 7T has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will aid in multitasking execution. The smartphone’s internal storage will be 128/256 GB. This is adequate capacity that the OnePlus new 7T provides to allow you to download endless data since there is plenty of room to keep a large number of data. There is no way to increase the device’s memory capacity. The 7T will have a triple rear camera configuration from OnePlus. The handset’s primary sensor will be 48 megapixels, its secondary sensor will be 16 megapixels, and its third sensor will be 12 MP. The 7T’s selfie camera will have 16 megapixels. The 6.55-inch optical AMOLED display screen will provide full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects the screen. The data protection provided by the 7T is also first-rate, since the handset will include an in-display fingerprint scanner, which will prevent anyone from gaining access to the 7T and stealing sensitive information. These days, battery timing is a concern because handsets must be attached with such kind batteries that they can stand out for a long period of time, such as the 7T by OnePlus, which is packed with a massive battery of 3800 mAh capacity. Now, Samsung must come up with something unique in order to compete with the OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE (unspecified)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps
Launch
Announced Exp. announcement 2019, September 26
Status Coming Soon, Exp. release 2019, October 15
Body
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
Build Front glass (Gorilla Glass 6), back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.65 inches, 109.0 cm2
Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~514 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
DCI-P3 100%
HDR10+
90Hz
Platform
OS Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10
Chipset Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
GPU Adreno 640 (700 MHz)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm
Features Auto-HDR
Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Dolby Atmos sound
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 3800 mAh battery
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 2 reviews.

4 hours ago
India's telecom minister says 5G network in final stages of development

NEW DELHI, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- India's federal minister of communications, electronics...
9 hours ago
New highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

BEIJING - Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test...
21 hours ago
Toshiba unveils new plan to split into two companies

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2022 (AFP) - Japan's Toshiba on Monday announced plans to...
1 day ago
Apple Event 2022: Dates leaked, iPhone SE 3, iPad Air to be released around March 8

Apple Event 2022: The iPhone SE 3 is expected to be announced...
1 day ago
Apple will release a low-cost iPhone on March 8th

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to hold a product launch...
1 day ago
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is Getting New Voice Message Features

The WhatsApp voice message player was recently made available to iPhone users....

