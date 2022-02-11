OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Price In Pakistan Specifications, release date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs Rs. 64,999. The sale pricing of OnePlus mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G – A Mid-Ranger Of Nord-Series

OnePlus is ready to release the Nord CE, which will be dubbed 5G by the end. The Nord N10 and Nord N100, two cheap smartphones in the company’s Nord series, will be released in 2020. Now, OnePlus is working on a new mid-range smartphone named the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which will be released soon. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750, which is one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market. Under the hood of the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor from OnePlus. The screen size of this new forthcoming smartphone is 6.5 inches, which is a large display. The new OnePlus Nord CE will be equipped with an IPS LCD Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. There is also an Adreno 619L GPU, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has an 8-gigabyte RAM, which is a powerful RAM for a smartphone, therefore you can expect your phone to perform at a super-fast speed thanks to its powerful RAM. The OnePlus CE 5G has 128 gigabytes of built-in storage, which means your data storage space is limitless. There is a Quad Camera arrangement on the back of the phone. The phone’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels, with an additional 8 megapixels and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus Nord’s CE 5G will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera to make snapping selfies easier and more attractive. A fingerprint reader is put on the device’s back to secure it from illegal access. The Nord CE 5G’s battery is likewise quite large. The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh (Li-Po Non-removable) battery that provides enough backup time, and it supports 33W fast charging. When the CE 5G launches, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will have a challenger.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

Display Size: 6.43 inches

Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels 410 ppi

Aspect Ratio: 20:9

Type: 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED

Support sRGB, Display P3 Features Ambient display

Dark mode

Reading mode

Performance Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 11

CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G 5G mobile platform

GPU: Adreno 619

RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS2.1

Battery: 4500 mAh (non-removable)

Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging (5V/6A)

Camera Main Camera – Rear Megapixels: 64

Pixel Size: 0.7 µm/64M; 1.4 µm (4 in 1)/16M

Lens Quantity: 6P

Aperture: ƒ/1.79 Ultra Wide Camera – Rear Megapixels: 8

Field of View: 119°

Aperture: ƒ/2.25 Mono Lens – Rear Megapixels: 2

Aperture: ƒ/2.4 Flash LED Flash Zoom 0.6x – 10x Autofocus Multi Autofocus (PDAF+CAF) Video 4K video at 30fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 120 fps, 720p video at 240 fps

Time-Lapse: 1080p 30fps, 4k 30fps

Video editor Features Nightscape, UltraShot HDR, Portrait, Panorama, Pro mode, Smart scene recogonition, Filters Front Camera Sensor: Sony IMX471

Megapixels: 16

Pixel Size: 1.0µm

EIS: Yes

Aperture: ƒ/2.45 Video 1080p video at 30fps

1080p video at 60fps

Time-Lapse Features Face unlock, Screen flash, HDR, Face retouching, Portrait, Filters

Connectivity LTE 4×4 MIMO, support up to DL Cat 18/UL Cat 13 (1.2Gbps /150Mbps), depending on carrier support Band GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900

WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/19

LTE-FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66

LTE-TDD: B38/39/40/41

NR NSA: N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N77, N78

NR SA: N1, N3, N7, N28, N41, N78

*Network connectivity may vary depending on carrier’s network and related service deployment. WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC NFC NFC enabled Positioning GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS