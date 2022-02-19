OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is the Successor of OnePlus Nord 2 5G

It’s been over a year since OnePlus released the Nord 2 5G, the successor to the initial Nord phone. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available soon. CE is an abbreviation for Core Edition. The CE is a scaled-down version of the Nord 2 5G that comes in a new package.

The OnePlus CE 2 5G will include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with the same Nord 2 90Hz refresh rate as the Nord 2. The battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and the same 65W SuperVOOC rapid charging technology as its predecessor. The CE’s Dimensity 900 5G chipset is what sets it apart. The chipset comes with two RAM sizes, 6GB and 8GB, as well as internal storage.

In terms of size, the Nord CE is slightly smaller than its predecessor, measuring 7.8mm. Despite its thinness, it still contains a headphone jack and a microSD card. The photography department is unique, with a triple camera module that includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP camera for selfies.

Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue are the colour options for the Nord CE. The Nord CE will go on sale in India on the 22nd, with a starting price of USD 321 (€349/£299) for the base configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The same versions will go on sale in Europe on March 10th.

With only a few days till the debut, we will soon be able to see the entire handset and learn how it functions. The rumours and leaks are rather encouraging, but one should always be aware that the item may not perform as expected.