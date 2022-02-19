OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in Pakistan & Features

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in Pakistan
OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan is PKR 64,999. This smartphone has a 6.44-inch display with a storage capacity of 128 GB with 6 GB RAM. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G includes a 4500 mAh battery and four cameras on the back: a main 64 MP camera, an 8 MP camera, a 5 MP camera, and a 2 MP camera. It costs $367 in USD on the international market.
Full Specifications:
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Europe
|
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – India
|5G bands
|1, 3, 7, 28, 78 – Europe
|
|78 – India
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, June 30
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.44 inches, 100.6 cm2 (~86.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~408 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, upgradable to Android 11, OxygenOS 11.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 619L
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM
|
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.3, 119Ëš (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min