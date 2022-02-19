OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in Pakistan & Features

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in Pakistan

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan is PKR 64,999. This smartphone has a 6.44-inch display with a storage capacity of 128 GB with 6 GB RAM. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G includes a 4500 mAh battery and four cameras on the back: a main 64 MP camera, an 8 MP camera, a 5 MP camera, and a 2 MP camera. It costs $367 in USD on the international market.

Full Specifications:

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Europe 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – India 5G bands 1, 3, 7, 28, 78 – Europe 78 – India Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G

Launch Announced 2021, June 30 Status Available

Body Dimensions – Weight – Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ Size 6.44 inches, 100.6 cm2 (~86.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~408 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 10, upgradable to Android 11, OxygenOS 11.1 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) GPU Adreno 619L

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.1

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.3, 119Ëš (ultrawide)

5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm Features HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass