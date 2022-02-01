OnePlus Patent Have Revealed the OnePlus 10 Ultra design

OnePlus 10 Ultra : The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched in China, with the worldwide launch still in the works. While it is still to come, there are already speculations of a OnePlus 10 Ultra with a great camera system.

We may have just seen a design of the 10 Ultra thanks to a recent patent granted to the Chinese business in September 2021. The gadget is strikingly similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the camera configuration is notably different.

OnePlus Technology did patent this Design in September 2021. This Phone looks a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the Camera Layout is different. pic.twitter.com/cS3qyhk6rX — TechInsider (@TechInsiderBlog) January 28, 2022

The patent graphic, obtained by @TechInsider, depicts a rectangle camera, indicating a mirror-aided periscope camera. If the patent is correct, this will be a first in the OnePlus range. Because the firm has exclusively used telephoto lenses on prior models, we predict such drastic adjustments following its merger with OPPO. The business was recently speculated to be intending to merge the OxygenOS and HydrogenOS custom ROMs into one dubbed as H2OOS.

The OnePls 10 Ultra is also believed to differ from the 10 Pro in a few ways, one of which might be an in-house MariSilicon NPU that will increase the image capabilities of the phone’s camera.

The 10 Ultra is expected to be released in the second part of the year, which is still quite some time away. As a result, we anticipate that more information will become available before then.