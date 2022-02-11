Ooredoo Qatar Released Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Ooredoo Qatar has announced the launch of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 smartphone. Smartphone Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the smartphone is available in a 64GB model with 4GB of RAM or 128GB of storage with a choice of 4GB or 6GB RAM.
The new Redmi Note 11 also has a 90Hz FHD+ Amoled DotDisplay with dual speakers, a 50-megapixel AI quad camera with ultra-wide and macro lenses, and multi-function NFC and infrared remote-control functions. The device is available at the Ooredoo eShop and its retail shops at a price of QAR 799.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G bands
|1, 28, 41, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, October 28
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, November 01
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|
|IP53, dust and splash protection
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz
|Size
|6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~399 ppi density)
|Protection
|Unspecified
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, MIUI 12.5
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|
|UFS 2.2
|Main Camera
|Dual
|50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, 119Ëš, (ultrawide)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|Unspecified
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 100% in 62 min (advertised)