Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:06 pm
Ooredoo Qatar Released Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Ooredoo Qatar has announced the launch of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 smartphone. Smartphone Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the smartphone is available in a 64GB model with 4GB of RAM or 128GB of storage with a choice of 4GB or 6GB RAM.

The new Redmi Note 11 also has a 90Hz FHD+ Amoled DotDisplay with dual speakers, a 50-megapixel AI quad camera with ultra-wide and macro lenses, and multi-function NFC and infrared remote-control functions. The device is available at the Ooredoo eShop and its retail shops at a price of QAR 799.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G bands 1, 28, 41, 78 SA/NSA
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Launch
Announced 2021, October 28
Status Available. Released 2021, November 01
Body
Dimensions 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP53, dust and splash protection
Display
Type IPS LCD, 90Hz
Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~399 ppi density)
Protection Unspecified
Platform
OS Android 11, MIUI 12.5
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.2
Main Camera
Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, 119Ëš, (ultrawide)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video Unspecified
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes
Infrared port Yes
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 100% in 62 min (advertised)

