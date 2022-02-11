Ooredoo Qatar Released Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Ooredoo Qatar has announced the launch of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 smartphone. Smartphone Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the smartphone is available in a 64GB model with 4GB of RAM or 128GB of storage with a choice of 4GB or 6GB RAM.

The new Redmi Note 11 also has a 90Hz FHD+ Amoled DotDisplay with dual speakers, a 50-megapixel AI quad camera with ultra-wide and macro lenses, and multi-function NFC and infrared remote-control functions. The device is available at the Ooredoo eShop and its retail shops at a price of QAR 799.