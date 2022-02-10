Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 05:10 pm
Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 10 February 2022

Oppo A54

Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Oppo A54 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers..

  • Price of Oppo A54 in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $186.

Oppo will release the A54 smartphone in the near future. According to the specifications, au.com has now featured a new smartphone that appears to be the previously mentioned Oppo A93 5G. The camera arrangement is the most significant change between the two handsets. The Oppo A53 will have a quad-camera arrangement, while the A93 5G will have a triple camera system. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, and the chipset of the company’s forthcoming smartphone, Oppo’s A54, will deliver amazing performance to make it one of the top choices for customers, with a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. The Oppo A54’s forthcoming smartphone will feature an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The device’s display screen is 6.51 inches in size and offers full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass provides additional protection. The new Oppo smart A54 comes with 4 GB of RAM, ensuring that multitasking is completed quickly. The smartphone comes with 128 GB of internal storage. Although the storage is sufficient, the microSD slot allows you to expand the memory capacity of the smartphone. Oppo’s upcoming A54 smartphone will have a triple camera configuration. The device’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels wide, the secondary sensor will be 2 megapixels depth, and the A54’s third camera will be 2 megapixels macro, which is quite impressive. The smartphone A54’s front-facing selfie camera will be 16 megapixels. The handset also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in A54 for more security. Even if the smartphone will not have an in-display fingerprint scanner, the fingerprint scanner on the back is still a solid option. The battery in the Oppo A54 is also quite large, with a capacity of 5000 mAh and a rapid charging rate of 18W. The new Oppo A54 is a formidable opponent for Samsung’s upcoming brands.

Oppo A54 detailed specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Body
Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~82.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W

