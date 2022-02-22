Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:57 pm
Oppo a95 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Web Desk BOL News

Oppo A95

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan and Specification

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999. Oppo A95 is available in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage. Oppo’s latest mobile comes with amazing specifications and prices in Pakistan. Oppo A95 launched with different color options of Glowing Starry Black and Glowing Rainbow Silver. The handset is highly appreciated by Oppo’s fans because of its internal specs, screen size, camera setup, battery timing, and Oppo A95 mobile performance.

  • Price of Oppo A95 in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $260.

Oppo A95 Full specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Body
Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPU Adreno 610
Memory
Card slot microSDXC
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised)

