Oppo a95 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999. Oppo A95 is available in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage. Oppo’s latest mobile comes with amazing specifications and prices in Pakistan. Oppo A95 launched with different color options of Glowing Starry Black and Glowing Rainbow Silver. The handset is highly appreciated by Oppo’s fans because of its internal specs, screen size, camera setup, battery timing, and Oppo A95 mobile performance.

Price of Oppo A95 in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999.

Price of Oppo in USD is $260.

Oppo A95 Full specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Body Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.91 x 0.31 in) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

Memory Card slot microSDXC Internal 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass