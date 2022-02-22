Oppo a95 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan
Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999. Oppo A95 is available in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage. Oppo’s latest mobile comes with amazing specifications and prices in Pakistan. Oppo A95 launched with different color options of Glowing Starry Black and Glowing Rainbow Silver. The handset is highly appreciated by Oppo’s fans because of its internal specs, screen size, camera setup, battery timing, and Oppo A95 mobile performance.
Oppo A95 Full specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Body
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised)