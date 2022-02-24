Oppo Find X5| Oppo Unveils Its Best Phone To Date
The Oppo Find X5 Pro had its global premiere before having its Chinese debut. There are significant upgrades across the board as compared to the previous iteration, the Find X3 Pro, including a better build, battery technology, and camera technology.
Let’s have a look at what Oppo’s latest flagship phone has to offer.
Design and Display
The Chinese phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2K resolution on the front. The power efficiency is due to LTPO technology, which can reduce the refresh rate to 1Hz when necessary. Because the touch sampling rate may reach 1000Hz, the display is faster than other gaming phones on the market.
It also covers the whole DCI P3 colour spectrum for exceptional colour fidelity. With 8,192 brightness levels, the maximum brightness is 1300 nits. The front panel is made of Gorilla Glass Victus, and the back panel is made of ceramic. Oppo has also included IP68 water/dust resistance. The ceramic rear panel adds weight to the phone (218g), but it also improves heat conductivity.
Internals and Storage
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a beast of a chipset, but it is prone to overheating. The ceramic back panel, as well as the big cooling chamber, should aid here. The primary chipset is combined with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, although there is no microSD card port, as is common in flagships nowadays.
ColorOS 12.1 brings improved aesthetics, privacy, and security and it’s based on Android 12.
Cameras
The primary camera system comprises of two 50MP sensors (wide and ultrawide) and a 13MP telephoto unit. The 13MP coom camera has the same 5x hybrid zoom and 2x optical magnification as the previous mode
The two 50MP cameras are built around the Sony IMX766 sensor (1/1.56″, 1.0 m) and have upgraded processing algorithms and hardware support. The 6nm MariSilicon X chip, which is an NPU with a lot more AI prowess, accounts for a lot of the advances. It allows for improved AI noise reduction and 4K Ultra Night Footage with less noise and better colours than standard night mode video.
All cameras have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) as well as Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) which enable super steady images and videos.
The 32MP selfie camera is based on the Sony IMX709 sensor that can capture 60% more light than before for improved image quality. It is a wide-angle lens whose FOV can reach up to 90 degrees.
Battery and Pricing
The 5,000 mAh capacity is a minor improvement over last year’s (4,500 mAh), but the big improvement is the new Battery Health Engine. When compared to a standard battery, it has increased the cell’s longevity. Fast charging has also been improved to 80W cable and 50W wireless.
The Oppo Find X5 Pro will be available in Europe on March 14 for €1,300 in Ceramic White and Glaze Black colour variants.
Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- CPU: Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
- GPU: Adreno 720
- OS: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.7″ LTPO2 AMOLED with 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1B colors, 525 PPI
- Memory:
- RAM: 12GB
- Internal: 256GB, 512GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS (3-axis sensor-shift, 2-axis lens-shift)
13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF
50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF
- Front: 32MP
- Colors: Ceramic White, Glaze Black
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
- Price: €1,300
