The Oppo Find X5 Pro had its global premiere before having its Chinese debut. There are significant upgrades across the board as compared to the previous iteration, the Find X3 Pro, including a better build, battery technology, and camera technology.

Let’s have a look at what Oppo’s latest flagship phone has to offer.

Design and Display

The Chinese phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2K resolution on the front. The power efficiency is due to LTPO technology, which can reduce the refresh rate to 1Hz when necessary. Because the touch sampling rate may reach 1000Hz, the display is faster than other gaming phones on the market.

It also covers the whole DCI P3 colour spectrum for exceptional colour fidelity. With 8,192 brightness levels, the maximum brightness is 1300 nits. The front panel is made of Gorilla Glass Victus, and the back panel is made of ceramic. Oppo has also included IP68 water/dust resistance. The ceramic rear panel adds weight to the phone (218g), but it also improves heat conductivity.

Internals and Storage

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a beast of a chipset, but it is prone to overheating. The ceramic back panel, as well as the big cooling chamber, should aid here. The primary chipset is combined with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, although there is no microSD card port, as is common in flagships nowadays.

ColorOS 12.1 brings improved aesthetics, privacy, and security and it’s based on Android 12.