Oppo Introduces a Lower-Cost Version of the Find X5 Pro
Oppo has been on a roll with the Find X5 series, with both the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro powered by Qualcomm CPUs. The company currently intends to release a version of the Pro model equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000.
The Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition will be the first device of its kind to use the MediaTek chip.
The majority of the specifications are the same in both variants. The Dimensity model, on the other hand, will not include the MariSilicon X image processing chip, 5-axis OIS, or Hasselblad’s colour calibration.
The Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition will be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White, with prices starting at $905 for the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model costs $983.
Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: Arm Mali-G710 MC10
- OS: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
- Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.7″ LTPO2 AMOLED, 1440 x 3216 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
- Memory:
- RAM: 12GB
- Internal: 256GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide) + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto) + 50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 110˚ (ultrawide)
- Front: 32MP
- Colors: Ceramic Black, Ceramic White
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
- Price: $905
