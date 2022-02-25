Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 02:24 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Oppo Introduces a Lower-Cost Version of the Find X5 Pro

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 02:24 am
Find X5 Pro

Oppo Introduces a Lower-Cost Version of the Find X5 Pro

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Oppo has been on a roll with the Find X5 series, with both the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro powered by Qualcomm CPUs. The company currently intends to release a version of the Pro model equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition will be the first device of its kind to use the MediaTek chip.

Oppo

The majority of the specifications are the same in both variants. The Dimensity model, on the other hand, will not include the MariSilicon X image processing chip, 5-axis OIS, or Hasselblad’s colour calibration.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition will be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White, with prices starting at $905 for the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model costs $983.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • CPU: Octa-core
  • GPU: Arm Mali-G710 MC10
  • OS: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
  • Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
  • Display: 6.7″ LTPO2 AMOLED, 1440 x 3216 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12GB
    • Internal: 256GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide) + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto) + 50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 110˚ (ultrawide)
    • Front: 32MP
  • Colors: Ceramic Black, Ceramic White
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
  • Price: $905

 

Read More

43 mins ago
The price and release date of the Oppo Air Glass have been revealed

Oppo previously introduced its first wearable smart glass, the Oppo Air Glass....
8 hours ago
Oppo Introduces a Lower-Cost Version of the Find X5 Pro

Oppo has been on a roll with the Find X5 series, with...
9 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan...
9 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan (Expected) and Features

Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan...
24 hours ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro...
24 hours ago
Oppo Find X5| Oppo Unveils Its Best Phone To Date

The Oppo Find X5 Pro had its global premiere before having its...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Motorola Edge Plus 2022
5 mins ago
Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Launched as the World’s Best Selfie Camera Phone

Motorola just unveiled the Edge 30 Pro flagship phone, which is based...
Realme 8i VS 9i
10 mins ago
Realme 8i VS 9i: Fast A look at the Fast Charging Capabilities

Realme 8i VS 9i: Smartphones have become an extension of your own...
Find X5 Lite
37 mins ago
Oppo Introduces the Find X5 Lite and Enco X2 Earbuds

Oppo recently introduced the Find X5 series, with a focus on the...
43 mins ago
The price and release date of the Oppo Air Glass have been revealed

Oppo previously introduced its first wearable smart glass, the Oppo Air Glass....
Adsence Ad 300X600