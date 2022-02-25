Oppo Introduces the Find X5 Lite and Enco X2 Earbuds

Oppo recently introduced the Find X5 series, with a focus on the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. The Find X5 Lite, a rebranded version of the Reno7 5G, was also unveiled.

Oppo Find X5 Lite

Design & Display

The Find X5 Lite has a 6.43-inch display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, HDR10+ compatibility, and a refresh rate of 90Hz with DCI-P3 coverage. The smartphone, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, features touch sampling rates of up to 180Hz.

The smartphone is available in two colours: Starlight Black and Startrails Blue.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the Dimensity 900 6nm processor and has 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. A microSD card can be used to expand the storage.

The Find X5 Lite runs ColorOS 12.1 on Android 12 and supports up to 5GB of virtual RAM extension.

Camera

The Find X5 Lite has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera has a 32MP lens with an 85° field of view.

Unlike the previous smartphones in the series, the X5 Lite lacks the MariSilicon X chip and the 4K Ultra Night video capability.

Battery & Pricing

The smartphone has a fairly modest battery capacity of only 4,500mAh, although it does enable 65W charging. The smartphone can charge to 100 percent in 31 minutes. The handset, on the other hand, does not support wireless charging.

The device will cost $536.

Oppo Find X5 Lite Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)

MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Mali-G68 MC4 OS: Android 11, ColorOS 12

Android 11, ColorOS 12 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.43 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+

6.43 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ Memory RAM: 8GB Internal: 256GB

Card Slot: microSDXC

microSDXC Camera Rear: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultra-wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front: 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide)

Colors: Starlight Black, Startrails Blue

Starlight Black, Startrails Blue Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical

Under display, optical Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 65W

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 65W Price: $536

Oppo Enco X2

Alongside numerous other handsets, Oppo also unveiled a pair of TWS buds – the Oppo Enco X2.

Features

Oppo has continued its collaboration with Dynaudio as the buds feature a dual-driver design with a quad-magnet planar tweeter and an 11mm dynamic driver. The buds offer a frequency response from 20Hz to 40kHz.

Oppo went a step ahead and improved the noise cancellation to 45dB as compared to 35dB of the original model. Enco X2 also support Bluetooth 5.2 and LHDC 4.0 with bitrates up to 900 Kbps.

The buds will retail for $224.