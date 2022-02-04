The Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G will be released in India today (Friday, February 4). The devices are part of the Oppo Reno 7 5G line, which was introduced in China last year. The India iteration of the Oppo Reno 7 5G is expected to have different specifications than the China version. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC could be used in the India model. In contrast, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is likely to be similar to the Chinese variant and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC. Along with the smartphones, the Chinese company will release the Oppo Watch Free smartwatch.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Launched in India : How to Watch Livestream, Specifications and Expected Price

The Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G will be launched in India today at 12pm (noon). Along with the phones, Oppo will release the Oppo Watch Free smartwatch. Oppo’s social media networks will host a livestream of the virtual launch event. You can also watch the Oppo Reno 7 series India launch live by clicking on the video posted below:

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Watch Free India price in India (expected)

Oppo unveiled three smartphones in China as part of the Oppo Reno 7 5G line, and the Chinese business will release two phones in India.

According to a recent leak, the Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India will be Rs. 29,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Reno 7 5G was initially estimated to cost Rs. 31,490 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is expected to cost Rs. 39,990 for the single 12GB + 256GB option.

Oppo Reno 7 5G India variant specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 7 5G India edition may have the same 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixel) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz as the Chinese variant. The phone is claimed to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC found in the Chinese edition. According to reports, the India edition will include 8GB of RAM and 5GB of virtual RAM extension. The Oppo Reno 7 5G could have a triple rear camera configuration with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B main sensor for imaging. It might be combined with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front of the phone is said to sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The India model of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is believed to be the same as the Chinese variant. It may have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400-pixel) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G could have a triple rear camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro photographer. In India, the phone may include a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 front camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies.

5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity choices available on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro. The device includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Chinese model has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, and the Indian model is believed to have the same.

Oppo Watch Free specifications (expected)

There is no word on whether Oppo Watch Free will be available in two variants. The Indian version is believed to be the same as the one released in China. The device has a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 280×456 pixels and 2.5D curved glass. It has over 100 training and sports modes, such as badminton, skiing, cricket, kayaking, and others. According to the manufacturer, the smartwatch is waterproof up to 5ATM (50 metres) and may be used for swimming.

Oppo Watch Free also includes an optical heart rate monitor and a SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor. It also has an e-sports mode, which sends all notifications to the watch rather than the smartphone while gaming. According to the manufacturer, the smartwatch has a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge and takes 75 minutes to fully charge.