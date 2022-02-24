Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 07:06 pm
Oppo Unveils the Find X5 Smartphone with 80W Fast Charging and a Special Photography Chip

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone company, just announced the Find X5 and X5 Pro, both with various hardware specifications.

Display & Design

The Oppo Find X5 is the vanilla variant with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

 

The gadget, like the Pro version, also has a multi-tier cooling system. The smartphone boasts a fingerprint-resistant frame and a matte glass back, and it comes in Black and White.

Internals & Storage

The Find X5 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The gadget boots ColorOS 12.1 based on Android, with minor privacy changes.

Camera

The Find X5 features a unique 6nm MariSilicon X image processing technology, two 50MP wide and ultra-wide IMX766 cameras, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x magnification.

The Find X5’s rear camera system is similar to that of the Pro version, featuring a 1/1.56″ sensor with 1.0m pixels and capability for binning. OIS is supported by the wide camera lens.

The front camera is a 32MP IMX615 sensor with an 81° Field of Vision as opposed to 90° on the Pro model.

Battery & Pricing

The Find X5 includes a 4,800mAh battery capacity, with the same 80W SuperVOOC rapid wired charging as the Pro model. In addition, the battery enables rapid 30W AirVOOC.

The Find X5 is available for an eye-watering $1,116 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, with sales beginning March 14th.

Oppo Find X5 Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core
  • GPU: Adreno 660
  • OS: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
  • Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
  • Display: 6.55 inches, AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+
  • Memory
    • RAM: 8GB
    • Internal: 256GB
  • Card Slot: N/A
  • Camera
    • Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide) + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto) + 50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 110˚ (ultrawide)
    • Front: 32 MP, f/2.4, 25mm (wide)
  • Colors:  Black, White
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • Battery: Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 80W
  • Price: $1,116

