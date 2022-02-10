PHOTOS: Here is What The Apple iPhone Flip Will Look Like

After Samsung’s bendy Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3, a relaunch of the Motorola Razr, and Google rumoured to be working on a foldable Pixel, Apple appears to be joining on the foldable smartphone bandwagon, with rumours of a foldable iPhone gaining traction.

Analysts and leakers have been pushing the release date back since 2017, and rumours and wish lists have only grown in popularity.

While the iPhone Flip’s release date appears to be a changing target, YouTuber ardstudiodesign has made a concept render video of the rumoured 2023 foldable iPhone, revealing the potential design.

The smartphone render posted by the YouTuber is quite similar to a concept design shared last year by the Graphic designer Technizo, which included a design influenced by Samsung’s previously launched Galaxy Z Flip3. The render shows the smartphone on the left with a triple-camera unit and a secondary screen on the right.

The YouTuber also teases other high-end flip phone concepts, such as the gadget becoming waterproof by going portless and having a hermetically sealed hinge. He also proposes the iPhone Flip, which, while a concept, sounds fairly spectacular, but is extremely impractical owing to overheating issues, and it will be quite a task to keep the temperatures under control on a compact foldable device.

Because of Apple’s recent push for MagSafe charging and reports of the corporation getting away of physical SIM card slots in future iPhone models, the thought of going portless doesn’t seem as far-fetched.