Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘considering’ minting money like James Corden.
With their several new businesses, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are juggling business and philanthropy.
According to journalist Richard Mineards, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently spending $14.7 million on their California property.
Richard believes Meghan is now attempting to use money-laundering strategies to increase her influence with Harry.
“I believe they are very profit-driven (with their) Spotify and Netflix and any other partnerships they can get, as well as registering their firms in Delaware, which is a more tax-free society.” “He told the Evening Standard about it.
“They certainly have their sights set on the money, just like their good pal James Corden, who currently earns around $12 million (£9 million) per season of The Late Late Show.”
“I think they’d like to get to a point where they can make a lot of money and spread their message while also doing good things via The Archewell Foundation (the couple’s non-profit organisation).”
