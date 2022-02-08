Prince William and Camilla’s relationship: “massive rows” and Kate’s involvemen

The Queen’s astounding declaration on the day of her Platinum Jubilee demonstrates that the Duchess of Cornwall has her full approval to become Queen Consort one day.

And it appears that Camilla’s stepson, Prince William, who is second-in-line to the throne, now supports Camilla taking the title when Prince Charles is King.

According to sources, William is “pleased” with his grandmother’s intentions for Camilla to be Queen Consort when his father ascends to the throne.

It is said that while William was not involved in talks over Camilla’s title, he is “respectful” of the Queen’s choice.

William’s relationship with his stepmother, as well as his father, Charles, is said to have been strained throughout the years.

However, as the Royal Family looks to the future, ties between William and the couple are thought to be the greatest they’ve ever been.