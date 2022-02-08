Prince William and Kate Middleton to get their dreamed gift from the Queen

According to a recent story, Prince William and Kate Middleton will inherit Windsor Castle when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

After Charles’ departure to Buckingham Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could take over Windsor Castle, which is over 1,000 years old and the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world.

Kate and William’s present London residence is Kensington Palace, and they also have Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which was gifted to them by the Queen.

Camilla’s husband, Charles, reportedly wants to relocate to Buckingham Palace because he considers Windsor Castle “too noisy” because to its proximity to the Heathrow flight path.

Following Charles’ departure, Prince William and Kate will “ultimately inherit the castle – but maintain their domestic and work base at Kensington Palace in London.” There are also rumours that the Cambridges have been exploring for senior schools in west London for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.