Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:51 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince William and Kate Middleton to get their dreamed gift from the Queen

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:51 am
Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton to get their dreamed gift from the Queen

According to a recent story, Prince William and Kate Middleton will inherit Windsor Castle when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

After Charles’ departure to Buckingham Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could take over Windsor Castle, which is over 1,000 years old and the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world.

Kate and William’s present London residence is Kensington Palace, and they also have Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which was gifted to them by the Queen.

Camilla’s husband, Charles, reportedly wants to relocate to Buckingham Palace because he considers Windsor Castle “too noisy” because to its proximity to the Heathrow flight path.

Following Charles’ departure, Prince William and Kate will “ultimately inherit the castle – but maintain their domestic and work base at Kensington Palace in London.” There are also rumours that the Cambridges have been exploring for senior schools in west London for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

 

Read More

4 hours ago
Redmi Note 11 is Launching in Pakistan on February 11

The global debut of the Redmi Note 11 series was announced on...
4 hours ago
Domestic use of Israel's spyware sparks scandal at home

JERUSALEM, Feb 8, 2022 (AFP) - Israel's ground-breaking surveillance technology was once feted as a...
4 hours ago
OnePlus 7T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The OnePlus 7T pricing in Pakistan is officially Rs. 79,999. On September...
4 hours ago
Oppo a5 2020 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A5 2020 starts at Rs. 31,999. This is...
7 hours ago
The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Will Take Place in the Metaverse

It appears that South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung will be the first...
8 hours ago
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs

Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Poco X3...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
6 mins ago
The Queen’s absence at Archie’s christening was intended to convey a message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The absence of the Queen from Archie's christening is alleged to have...
Prince Harry
12 mins ago
Prince Harry is facing yet another backlash In terms of royal precedence

According to a royal specialist, Prince Harry - The Duke of Sussex...
Kate Middleton
18 mins ago
Kate Middleton is facing backlash for a scheduled television appearance

Following William's wife's announcement to read a children's story, several social media...
Huawei Mate 30
24 mins ago
Huawei Mate 30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Rs. 139,999 in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600