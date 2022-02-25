Realme 8i VS 9i: Fast A look at the Fast Charging Capabilities

Realme 8i VS 9i: Smartphones have become an extension of your own body in today’s world, making it impossible to get through the day without your phone.

So many of the little tasks, transactions and daily communication that would take long stretches of time initially have been reduced to a single tap on your mobile phone by the miracle of scientific advancement. This is exactly why battery life and charging abilities of your handset have become paramount in selecting your new device.

realme understands these gripes of daily life and has always risen to the challenge of solving the inconveniences of the average person.

With the introduction of the new realme 9i, the tech democratizer has moved its 33W Dart Charge to a more reasonable pricing point. This is only the most recent chapter in a long history of innovation that began with the introduction of 20W Fast Charging in the realme 3 Pro and continued with the launch of 18W Quick Charge in the realme 8i.

It’s worth putting the new realme 9i’s enhanced charging capabilities to the test to see if they outperform those of their predecessor, the realme 8i.

Let’s start by comparing the time it takes to fully charge the battery from 0 percent using the realme 9i’s 33W Dart Charge against the realme 8i’s 18W Quick Charge.

The realme 9i’s 33W Dart Charge charges the phone’s enormous 5000 mAh battery to 100 percent in just 70 minutes. In comparison, the realme 8i’s 18W Quick Charge takes little over 2 hours to charge its same 5000 mAh battery. In this comparison, the new realme 9i outperforms its predecessor by a remarkable 71 percent in charging speed.

When determining how long the battery on each of these devices will survive, it is critical to account both standard battery performance and battery performance in realme’s super power-saving mode.

The realme 9i has a standard performance of 48 hours and 24 minutes of talk time, however the realme 8i only has 42 hours and 9 minutes of talk time. This is a 15% increase in speaking time with the brand new realme 9i.

Even in super power-saving mode, the realme 9i gives an outstanding 2 hours and 28 minutes of talk time, whilst the realme 8i only provides 2 hours and 4 minutes. In extreme power saving mode, the newer smartphone has a 19% boost in conversation time.

Now that we’ve looked at the charging and battery capacities of the two handsets, let’s have a look at what technology advances in the realme 9i allow it to have such amazing battery performance.