Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:28 pm
Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan

Realme has announced the Realme 9 Pro that now sit at the top of its extremely popular mid-range numbered series. 

According to reputable sources, the Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ will arrive in Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022. Phones in the number series are often in the budget and lower mid-range price ranges.

Expected Price of Realme 9 pro in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999

Realme 9 Pro Specifications

Screen:

The device has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display starting with the Pro+ variant. It has an AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer and a max brightness of 1000 nits.

Camera:

The Realme 9 Pro gets a 64MP main camera, along with the same Street Photography 2.0 mode from the Realme 9 Pro Plus. Realme 9 Pro will also be running on Realme UI 3 and get two years of system updates.


Chipset:

The Realme 9 pro  5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 695 5G Processor.

Battery:

The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that supports 60W rapid charging. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

Display:
The vanilla 9 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor.

