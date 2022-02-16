Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs
Realme has announced the Realme 9 Pro that now sit at the top of its extremely popular mid-range numbered series.
According to reputable sources, the Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ will arrive in Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022. Phones in the number series are often in the budget and lower mid-range price ranges.
Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan
Expected Price of Realme 9 pro in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999
Realme 9 Pro Specifications
Screen:
The device has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display starting with the Pro+ variant. It has an AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer and a max brightness of 1000 nits.
Camera:
The #realme9Pro 5G packs an ultra high-res 64MP Nightscape Camera. It has the same street photography mode 2.0 as the #realme9Pro+ 5G to give you Pro-level photography experience. Not only this, realme 9 will also be running on #realmeUI 3.0#CaptureTheLight #realme9ProSeries 5G pic.twitter.com/OAXBX75cmj
— realme (@realmeIndia) February 16, 2022
Chipset:
The Realme 9 pro 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 695 5G Processor.
The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that supports 60W rapid charging. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.
