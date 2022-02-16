Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Realme has announced the Realme 9 Pro that now sit at the top of its extremely popular mid-range numbered series.

According to reputable sources, the Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ will arrive in Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022. Phones in the number series are often in the budget and lower mid-range price ranges.

Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan

Expected Price of Realme 9 pro in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999

Realme 9 Pro Specifications

Screen:

The device has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display starting with the Pro+ variant. It has an AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer and a max brightness of 1000 nits.

Camera:

The Realme 9 Pro gets a 64MP main camera, along with the same Street Photography 2.0 mode from the Realme 9 Pro Plus. Realme 9 Pro will also be running on Realme UI 3 and get two years of system updates.

The #realme9Pro 5G packs an ultra high-res 64MP Nightscape Camera. It has the same street photography mode 2.0 as the #realme9Pro+ 5G to give you Pro-level photography experience. Not only this, realme 9 will also be running on #realmeUI 3.0#CaptureTheLight #realme9ProSeries 5G pic.twitter.com/OAXBX75cmj — realme (@realmeIndia) February 16, 2022



Chipset:



The Realme 9 pro 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 695 5G Processor.

Battery:

The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that supports 60W rapid charging. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

Display:

The vanilla 9 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor.